The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

WORLD: Former US president Donald Trump yesterday (July 7) unveiled a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.

technologypolitics
By AFP

Thursday 8 July 2021, 11:59AM

Facebook and Twitter banned then-president Donald Trump over his incendiary comments that preceded the US Capitol insurrection by his supporters. Photo: AFP

Facebook and Twitter banned then-president Donald Trump over his incendiary comments that preceded the US Capitol insurrection by his supporters. Photo: AFP

“I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey - three real nice guys,” Trump announced at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The nation’s top tech firms have become the “enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship,” added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter in the wake of the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump says he is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute and thousands of American citizens who have been “de-platformed” from social media sites.

“We are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights of every American - Democrat, Republican, independent, whoever it may be,” Trump said. “This lawsuit is just the beginning.”

Trump filed suit in US District Court in southern Florida, where he is seeking an immediate halt to censorship, blacklisting and what he called the “cancelling” of people who share his political views.

Trump stressed that he is not looking for any sort of a settlement. “We’re in a fight that we’re going to win,” he said.

The suit comes amid unprecedented action by Congress to try to curb the powers of big tech. Late last month the House of Representatives advanced sweeping reforms of antitrust laws aimed at the business practices of Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Out of control’

Facebook banned Trump indefinitely on January 7 over his incendiary comments that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

Twitter quickly followed, permanently suspending Trump’s account due to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

In June, following a review by Facebook’s independent oversight board, Facebook narrowed the ban to two years.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Trump said YouTube and its parent organization Google have deleted “countless videos” including many addressing the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The billionaire, his allies and many supporters say the ban on Trump and others amount to censorship and abuse of their power.

“There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States,” Trump said.

Legal experts give Trump’s case little chance of succeeding.

The US Constitution’s First Amendment “constrains only government actors, not private entities,” Eric Goldman, director of the High-Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, told AFP, adding that dozens of other similar cases failed decisively.

In the complaint filed against Facebook, Trump argues that big tech’s cooperative work with federal authorities effectively shifts their status from private company to state actor.

“As such, Defendant is constrained by the First Amendment right to free speech in the censorship decisions it makes regarding its Users,” the complaint states.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, of which Facebook, Google and Twitter are members, said digital services have the right to enforce their terms of service.

“Frivolous class action litigation will not change the fact that users - even US presidents - have to abide by the rules they agreed to,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said.

Trump has begun a series of public engagements, including campaign-style rallies, as he seeks to maintain his status as the nation’s most influential Republican.

He has teased a potential 2024 presidential run but has made no announcement on his political future.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening
Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Ah... a mandatory 2 week quarantine for the rest of the group is a great way to get some cash flowin...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Why did it take 3 days to get the test results ??? Why do the other 13 have to quarantine for 2 week...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Maybe Thailand shouldn't be accepting those vaccines that are known to be inadequately effective...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 