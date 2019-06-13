TrueVisions wins English Premier League rights

BANGKOK: TrueVisions Group has secured the broadcast rights to the English Premier League for three seasons, the company announced yesterday.

FootballPremier-League

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 June 2019, 09:42AM

TrueVisions will show all EPL matches for the next three seasons.

It will show all 380 matches each season from 2019-2022 across all platforms – TrueVisions, TrueMoveH, TrueOnline and TrueID. The 2019/2020 season starts on Aug 10. Birathon Kasemsri, chief content and media officer of True Corporation, said: “We will be the only network in Thailand to show the English Premier League. “We sincerely hope that English Premier League fans here will be able to enjoy and cheer for their favourite teams. We have received the broadcast rights directly from the English Premier League.” In the past few seasons, TrueVisions showed EPL matches via beIN Sports channels. Premier League director of broadcasting Paul Molnar said: “They have exciting plans to make our competition available on multiple platforms, and we look forward to seeing fans in Thailand enjoy the best Premier League action." Read original story here.