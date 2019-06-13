THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

TrueVisions wins English Premier League rights

BANGKOK: TrueVisions Group has secured the broadcast rights to the English Premier League for three seasons, the company announced yesterday.

FootballPremier-League
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 June 2019, 09:42AM

TrueVisions will show all EPL matches for the next three seasons.

TrueVisions will show all EPL matches for the next three seasons.

It will show all 380 matches each season from 2019-2022 across all platforms – TrueVisions, TrueMoveH, TrueOnline and TrueID.

The 2019/2020 season starts on Aug 10.

Birathon Kasemsri, chief content and media officer of True Corporation, said: “We will be the only network in Thailand to show the English Premier League.

“We sincerely hope that English Premier League fans here will be able to enjoy and cheer for their favourite teams. We have received the broadcast rights directly from the English Premier League.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

In the past few seasons, TrueVisions showed EPL matches via beIN Sports channels.

Premier League director of broadcasting Paul Molnar said: “They have exciting plans to make our competition available on multiple platforms, and we look forward to seeing fans in Thailand enjoy the best Premier League action."

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Hazard
Dubai group ‘agree terms’ for Newcastle takeover
Crystal Palace deny takeover talks with Thaksin
Captain Kompany keeps Man City on course for Premier League title
Emery ‘proud’ despite huge Arsenal defeat
Man City move to top as United suffer more misery
Eriksen late show keeps Spurs on course for top four finish
How will Brexit hurt the Premier League?
Cardiff to claim Sala transfer ‘null and void’
Stubborn Sarri threatens Chelsea’s top-four hopes
Spurs slump gives rivals Champions League hope
Liverpool restate Premier League credentials as Arsenal end Man Utd run
Salah slump blunts Liverpool as Man City capitalise
Guardiola: injuries won’t stop historic quadruple
Leicester welcome Rodgers with win, Newcastle end Burnley run

 

Phuket community
MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Let's hope they look into the road-works budget. Bang Tao has the worst roads in all of Phuket. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report

They are not coming to Phuket....(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

Indeed a shame! But as long as people still paying for this it won't stop.Same with many circus ...(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

There are simply no decent words to express how Thailand treat captive animals. Animals seem not to ...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

Scary to read that thai doctors diagnosed allergic reactions as being insect bites, and also about ...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Is it not possible for mr MaAnn to retire and leave? He not contributes a la 2019. That Phuket are...(Read More)

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year

I rent a half dozen bungalows in Panwa, and Airbnb brings us most of our customers ... luv these guy...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

"His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the ev...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Many people in Thailand not know that the head of a person is the heaviest body part. When one get &...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

About time he was brought to task. Cue counter suit for defamation!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond

 