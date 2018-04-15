BANGKOK: iTruemart, a unit of mobile phone operator True Corp Plc, said yesterday (April 14) it has fixed a data leak that led to information on some of its customers, including their ID and passport data, becoming public.

Sunday 15 April 2018, 02:09PM

A student checks his mobile while walking past a billboard advertising True Move H’s 4G service. Photo: Bangkok Post / Narupon Hinshiranan

The files of customers buying “TrueMove H” mobile packages had been “hacked”, it said in a statement following reports of the leak. (See previous story here.)

It was the first known instance of a major data leak from a mobile operator in Thailand.

Mr Merrigan told Reuters the data was “public facing” and that he notified True of the leak in March.

The company said it would alert the customers affected by the hacking on measures it is taking to protect their data. It did not say how many customers or data files had been affected.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) asked the company to clarify the matter on Tuesday before taking any action, secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said yesterday.

True Corp is the second biggest mobile operator in Thailand and a flagship company of billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group.

