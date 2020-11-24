Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
By Advertorial

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 12:38PM

TRUE ITALIAN TASTE - 36 Italian Chambers of Commerce in 23 Countries

TRUE ITALIAN TASTE - 36 Italian Chambers of Commerce in 23 Countries

« »

The True Italian Taste project – funded and promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is part of the “The Extraordinary Italian Taste” campaign and coordinated by Assocamerestero, from Rome, Italy.

True Italian Taste aims to:
• Tell consumers all over the world about the benefits of true Italian products and the importance of the link between foods and the places they come from.
• Help food lovers to choose and use authentic Italian ingredients, supporting both businesses and consumers.
• Support Italian makers of certified, traditional and niche products who would like to be better known on international markets and reinforce and expand business opportunities for companies already present on world markets.
• Show how to take advantage of the healthy qualities of true Italian food, promoting organic products, dietary supplements, and all Italian-made products certified for specific ethnic categories (halal and kosher foods).

The Project

True Italian Taste, part of the government program "The Extraordinary Italian Taste", was launched in 2016 on the markets of North America, to then land in the following years also on the main reference markets of Italian agri-food exports to Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

Through this campaign to raise awareness of the foreign consumer, we want to increase the conscious consumption of 100% made in Italy food, spreading a greater knowledge of the typical characteristics, the places of origin and the nutritional and certification aspects of Protected Designation of Origin PDO and Protected Geographical Indication.

https://sgssecurity.com/

Masterclass - Tuscan Cuisine – Phuket 2020

On November 27, 2020, within the global initiative of Italian cuisine in the world, TICC will create a masterclass on Tuscan food in Phuket at the Kudo Italian Restaurant.
The event is expected to be attended by 40 Italian influencers and institutions, including the President of TICC, Dr. Federico Cardini and Honorary Consul General for the Italian Embassy in Phuket and Southern Regions on Thailand, Dr. Francesco Pensato. Among the Thai companies invited, there will be journalists specializing in cuisine, Italian wines experts, and foodservice professionals and various operators related to hotels and restaurants working on the island of Phuket and in southern Thailand.

The dinner includes a series of courses prepared with Italian products of Tuscan cuisine and Tuscan wines by the awarded Ospitalita’ Italiana chef, Mr. Massimo Marcato.
Among the main sponsors there will be representatives from EWTA, KCG, Italasia with Allegrini, Pacbev, Conserve Italia, Cirio, Zaino Food, Inalca, Caffe’ Bolognese, Manzoni, San Benedetto and Toscano.
At the event, information will be given on the characteristics of the cuisine with Tuscan products and recipes that help highlight the typical regional cuisine offered.
The TICC will promote the True Italian Taste project on a national scale in order to combat Italian Sounding and educate the consumption of genuine and certified made in Italy products.


W: https://www.thaitch.org/th/projects/true-italian-taste/
E: oi@thaitch.org
T: +66 2255 8695 ext 101

