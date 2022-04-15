True and DTAC team up to combat scams

BANGKOK: True Corporation and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC) are collaborating to tackle rampant call center scams, it was confirmed yesterday (Apr 14).

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 15 April 2022, 09:26AM

Photo: NNT

TRUE President Natwut Amornvivat said the firm recognises the threat of cyber crimes, which are becoming increasingly frequent with ever-evolving tactics, NNT reported on its Facebook page.

Such scams are at best a nuisance and in many cases can cause major financial damage, he said.

TRUE, together with the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), have established the 9777 hotline for people to report SMS and phone numbers used by scammers.

TRUE customers will not be charged for making calls to the hotline, which is available around the clock.

The center will also announce the result of its assessment within 72 hours. If a number is determined to have been used by scammers, TRUE will block it from its system and inform the NBTC and PCT in case further action is necessary.

Similarly, Stephen James Helwig, DTAC’s interim chief corporate affairs officer, said DTAC accepts call center scam reports to its 1678 hotline, which also accepts SMS and MMS reports.

Additionally, the company will prevent international calls that appear fraudulent and establish a team to monitor incoming international calls to determine their authenticity.

Similarly, the Bangkok Post reported it was announced yesterday that The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will join hands with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Singapore to address the increasing cases of cybercrime and call centre scammers.