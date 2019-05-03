PHUKET: A truck has knocked over seven power poles on a street in Chalong today (May 3) causing a blackout in the area.

constructionaccidentstransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 May 2019, 04:19PM

The truck took down seven power poles causing a blackout in the area and injuring a motorcyclist. Photo: PEA Chalong

Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol at 12:30pm this afternoon asked the public to avoid Soi Thanuthep, which runs between Chao Fah East and Chao Fah West Roads, approximately 1km north of Chalong Circle.

“We must temporarily close the road due to a truck taking down seven power poles. Please avoid the road for safety reasons. Chalong Municipality and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) staff and working on repairing the damage,” the mayor announced.

The truck got caught in power cables at about midday, taking down seven power poles as it continued along the road.

Maj Prasit Raop of Chalong Police told The Phuket News today, “One person was injured when cables came down on their motorbike as they were riding along the road. I’ve yet to find out who the injured person is but I know that they were taken to (the Accident and Emergency Department of the yet-to-opened) Chalong Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”

Police took the driver of the truck, Annuwa Rormaza, 31, to Chalong Police Station for further questioning.

PEA officials told The Phuket News, “The fallen power poles have affected the power supply in the area. As a result, we have shut off the power supply until 8pm tonight while repairs are made.”