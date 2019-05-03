THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

PHUKET: A truck has knocked over seven power poles on a street in Chalong today (May 3) causing a blackout in the area.

constructionaccidentstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 May 2019, 04:19PM

The truck took down seven power poles causing a blackout in the area and injuring a motorcyclist. Photo: PEA Chalong

Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol at 12:30pm this afternoon asked the public to avoid Soi Thanuthep, which runs between Chao Fah East and Chao Fah West Roads, approximately 1km north of Chalong Circle.

“We must temporarily close the road due to a truck taking down seven power poles. Please avoid the road for safety reasons. Chalong Municipality and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) staff and working on repairing the damage,” the mayor announced.

The truck got caught in power cables at about midday, taking down seven power poles as it continued along the road.

Maj Prasit Raop of Chalong Police told The Phuket News today, “One person was injured when cables came down on their motorbike as they were riding along the road. I’ve yet to find out who the injured person is but I know that they were taken to (the Accident and Emergency Department of the yet-to-opened) Chalong Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”

Police took the driver of the truck, Annuwa Rormaza, 31, to Chalong Police Station for further questioning.

PEA officials told The Phuket News, “The fallen power poles have affected the power supply in the area. As a result, we have shut off the power supply until 8pm tonight while repairs are made.”

 

 

Phuket community
Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

Huge ad campaigns to get ALL HUMANS in debt w 4 door trucks that guzzle gas, spew toxins, are impo...(Read More)

Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

I bet the Landlord Lady wants for the 2 month back pay from the the Brit and a new window! Horst...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Wow, another deadly minivan encounter-what a big surprise! I'm not saying that the motorbike ri...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

At that location the speed limit/advice is 50 kmh. What was the speed of the minivan? Alcohol/drugs...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

After 30 days not removed? Than 'we' file a complaint with the police. Wow, that will help! ...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

They osted the notice on the door instead of presenting it to the owner, who can now deny ever recei...(Read More)

Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

 

