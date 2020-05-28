The accident occurred just after 11am, the Patong Municipality Fire Department told The Phuket News.
The driver, Surachai Choosin, escaped serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which Mr Surachai attributed to brake failure while descending the steep hill into Patong.
Traffic heading into Patong on the busy road has been affected.
Officers from the Patong branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Patong) are on the scene and cleaning up the oil spilled onto the road by the overturned truck.
More details to follow.
