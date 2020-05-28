Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

PHUKET: A six-wheeled truck carrying steel-reinforcement rods and wire mesh for construction slammed into the concrete barrier in front of Wat Patong, at the bottom of Patong Hill, and overturned this morning (May 28).

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 28 May 2020, 12:26PM

Emergency workers are now clearing the road. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The accident occurred just after 11am, the Patong Municipality Fire Department told The Phuket News.

The driver, Surachai Choosin, escaped serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which Mr Surachai attributed to brake failure while descending the steep hill into Patong.

Traffic heading into Patong on the busy road has been affected.

Officers from the Patong branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Patong) are on the scene and cleaning up the oil spilled onto the road by the overturned truck.

More details to follow.