BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

PHUKET: A six-wheeled truck carrying steel-reinforcement rods and wire mesh for construction slammed into the concrete barrier in front of Wat Patong, at the bottom of Patong Hill, and overturned this morning (May 28).

transportaccidentspatong
By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 28 May 2020, 12:26PM

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The truck slammed into the concrete barrier just after 11am. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

Emergency workers are now clearing the road. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

Emergency workers are now clearing the road. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

« »

The accident occurred just after 11am, the Patong Municipality Fire Department told The Phuket News.

The driver, Surachai Choosin, escaped serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which Mr Surachai attributed to brake failure while descending the steep hill into Patong.

Thai Residential

Traffic heading into Patong on the busy road has been affected.

Officers from the Patong branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Patong) are on the scene and cleaning up the oil spilled onto the road by the overturned truck.

More details to follow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Central to take over FamilyMart
Malls set to open for longer
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition
Body of foreign man found floating off Krabi
From Wall Street to Bethlehem, iconic sites reopen from virus
Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

This is trash carelessly tossed on the ground by Thais like my neighbor, making its way to the ocean...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

@ Skip. When it is as you wrote here about testing, than the Governor is not informing us correct ab...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

What about opening Phuket’s beaches?...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

Tbird...yes, I was told this too when I was beamed to the mothership for a briefing as well. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

silly and funny all the round...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

The article is just nonsense and non scientific point of view. Maybe, also, a bad translation? ...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

Better put your focus on the US, the notorious lying world police and warmonger No. 1 on this planet...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

I really do not see how the politicians of "The New World Order" can continue to deal with...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

With the current PCR test, they are not testing for the virus. They are testing for exosomes, a norm...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

Oh, and just to state the obvious: My previous comments referred to the Global Agenda...not just lit...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 