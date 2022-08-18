Tengoku
Truck overturns rear-ended by Camry on Phuket’s main road

Truck overturns rear-ended by Camry on Phuket's main road

PHUKET: Thalang Police are investigating a major accident which left Thepkrasattri Rd. partially blocked and one person hospitalised in the early hours of today (Aug 18). 

accidentstransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 August 2022, 04:38PM

A Toyota Camry rear-ended an Isuzu truck causing it overturn on Thepkrasattri Rd. The driver of the sedan fled the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A motorcyclist was injured after hitting a wheel torn away from the Isuzu in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Thitiwat Asasing of Thalang Police received a report of an accident near Srisoonthorn Municipality on Thepkrasattri Rd at about 2am.

Police and rescue workers from Kusoldharm Foundation and Srisoonthorn Municipality arrived at the scene to find an overturned Isuzu delivery truck and a white Toyota Camry sedan crashed into it from behind.

Various goods from the truck were scattered on the road partially blocking it, so rescue personnel had to take measures to protect other motorists.

Not far from the two vehicles police officers found a motorcycle and its 30-year-old driver Jiraphon Butsamran who had already crashed into a wheel torn away from the truck in the accident. Rescue workers administered emergency first aid at the scene and then took Mr Jiraphon to Thalang Hospital for further treatment. 

The driver of the truck Nattakit Thongplew (also 30 years old) was waiting at the scene ready to be questioned by police. The driver of the Camry had fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Mr Nattakit explained that he was delivering groceries to a warehouse in Srisoonthorn when the white Camry struck his truck from behind. Mr Nattakit lost control of his Isuzu which jumped over the median line, overturned, hit a power pole and came to rest on the other side of the road. The Camry followed all the way. 

At time of print, police were yet to find and question the driver of the sedan and his passengers if there were any.

