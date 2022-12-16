Truck hits power pole, misses house

PHUKET: Local residents living alongside Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn had a lucky escape early this morning (Dec 16) when a truck delivering goods to a convenience store in Phuket Town struck a power pole and careened off the road, narrowly missing the local residents’ home.

transportaccidentsSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 16 December 2022, 12:09PM

Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident, opposite Wat Srisoonthorn, Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at 4:35am.

Police and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality arrived to find the white Bangkok-registered truck on its side in front of the homes.

The truck had sustained heavy damage to its front. The driver Kittichai Chaemchamrat, 27, from Moo 7, Sai Thong, Chai Buri District, Surat Thani, had survived the accident with only injuries to his right hand.

Mr Kittichai told police that he had left Surat Thani at about 11pm last night to deliver goods to a convenience store in Phuket Town.

“I fell asleep while driving,” he said.

The truck hit a power pole beside the road, snapping it in half, then spun towards the a house beside the road. The truck demolished several poles in front of the homes, but narrowly missed hitting the main part of the home themselves.

Police noted they were preparing to charge Mr Kittichai with reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property and to government property.