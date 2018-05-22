FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Truck found abandoned with 1.4 tons ‘ya bah’

CHIANG RAI: An abandoned pickup truck loaded with 1.4 tons of methamphetamine pills (ya bah) found in Wing Chiat district is believed to be linked to the lethal ambush of a Hmong leader and his family in April.

crimedrugspolicetransportdeathBangkok Post

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 05:01PM

Police and soldiers inspect sacks containing almost 12 million speed pills seized from an abandoned pickup truck found with one wheel missing in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Chai district on Monday (May 21). Photo: Chinapat Chaiyamol

Police and soldiers inspect sacks containing almost 12 million speed pills seized from an abandoned pickup truck found with one wheel missing in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Chai district on Monday (May 21). Photo: Chinapat Chaiyamol

A total of 57 sacks, containing 11,996,000 speed pills and weighing 1,425 kilograms, were found in the back of the Mazda pickup abandoned on the side of the Chiang Rai-Wiang Chai Rd, near the Myanmar border, on Monday (May 21).

One wheel of the vehicle had fallen off. The driver fled.

The find was reported to police by local residents, Gen Thanitsak Theerasawat, special adviser to the Royal Thai Police Office, told a media briefing today (May 22).

He said drug smugglers had recently begun using secondary roads in northern areas to avoid police checkpoints on main roads. The pickup may have been heading for Phayao. It was overloaded and this might be why the wheel came off.

The 57 packs of speed pills were all stamped with “Y1’’ or “999’’ and believed to belong to a Wa drug trafficking gang, Gen Thanitsak said.

Lt Gen Poonsap Prasertsak, commander of Provincial Police Region 5, said the smuggled cargo was believed to be linked to another seizure of 9.4 million speed pills in Wiang Kaen district on April 2.

It was also linked to the fatal attack on the chief of the Hmong club in Thailand and his family in Wiang Kaen district on April 24, Lt Gen Poonsap said.

Two or more gunmen opened fire on Thaweesak Yodmaneebanphot, 54, the head of Thailand-based Hmong association, and his family in Wiang Kaen district, killing his 40-year-old wife, Maiyia and their 5-year-old daughter, Thanyaporn.

Mr Thaweesak, also kamnan of tambon Por, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm while his 3-year-old son, Chaimongkol, was hit in the left leg. The victims were driving home from their farm in their pickup truck on the Ban Rom Fa Thong-Ban Pha Tang Rd in tambon Por of Wiang Kaen district when the gunmen attacked.

Mr Thaweesak is a local leader who has campaigned for land rights for residents in Thoeng and Wiang Kaen districts and against the illegal drug trade. The Hmong leader had provided information to police about the smuggling of 9mn ya bah pills prior to the ambush, Lt Gen Poonsap said.

Maj Gen Supachok Thawatteerachai, deputy commander of 3rd Army Region, said large amounts of illicit drugs had been seized since six drug smugglers were shot dead during a clash with a patrol last December. The ambush of the Hmong leader was linked to recent seizures of ya bah, Maj Gen Supachok said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 22 May 2018 - 17:52:39 

A wheel had fallen off! Yeah. With value of that amount?
Here is a complete different scenario playing.
A Mazda pick up can carry 1,425 kg load. Not overloaded.
Follow the drugs!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
More promises after latest deadly crash
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Defendants plead not guilty to murdering karaoke bar girl
Suspects in dismemberment case indicted
Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities
Cops say three men helping women flee
Myanmar joins bar girl murder probe
Two arrested over bar girl murder
Court sentences Australian to death for Hells Angels murder
Suspect slain as cops target drugs lord
Heroin mules busted during police raids
Man nabbed with 15 ton drug precursor haul

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 