Truck driver crushed by glass frame

PHUKET: A 44-year-old truck driver was found in the back of his truck crushed to death by a sheet of glass and frame weighing several tonnes in Cherng Talay yesterday (July 14).

Saturday 15 July 2023 12:10 PM

Lt Col Warawut Sensob of the Cherng Talay Police was informed of the incident at 2:30pm.

The incident occurred in front of a warehouse under construction in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

Officers arrived to find the truck and trailer, registered in Surin province, parked in front of a large warehouse that is being rebuilt.

In the trailer officers found the body of Chitjit Puengboon, 44, from Nakhon Phanom province, crushed by a large sheet of glass several inches thick encased in a frame.

Together the glass and frame was estimated to weigh about three tonnes.

Officers had a crane already on site lift the sheet of glass so rescue workers could recover the body, which was then transported to Thalang Hospital.

Fellow truck driver Apisit Khumsuwan, 29, explained to police that he and Mr Chitjit had driven down from Bangkok together to deliver their freight to the warehouse under construction.

Mr Abhisit said that he had no idea how Mr Chitjit came to be crushed by the sheet of glass and frame.

Kulchira Phumprathum, 40, an assistant to the village headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 6, Cherng Talay, told reporters that it is believed that Mr Chitjit was in the back of the truck when the sheet of glass was being lifted out.

Somehow the slips for lifting the glass came free from the lifting hook, causing the sheet to fall onto Mr Chitjit, he said.

