Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

PHUKET: A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death after a woman riding a motorbike was crushed under the wheels of the truck he was driving at a busy intersection in Wichit yesterday (Aug 8).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 9 August 2019, 11:26AM

Image: CCTV / supplied

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News that the accident occurred at the intersection of Thepanusorn Rd and Chao Fa East Rd at 2:20pm.

Truck driver Aphichart Sripan, 32, from Krabi, stopped at the traffic lights, and Supanee Ngakajornkulkit, 57, rode her motorbike to in front of the truck to wait for the lights, Col Nikorn explained.

As the lights turned green, Ms Supanee rode her motorbike further across the front of the truck, a 10-wheeled earth-moving lorry, which started moving forward.

The truck hit the motorbike from behind, causing Ms Supanee and her motorbike to fall to the ground, with both going under the front left wheel of the traffic.

Mr Aphichart stopped the truck as soon as he realised that contact had been made, but by then it was too late.

Ms Supanee was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead, Col Nikorn explained.

“She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital. She was pronounced dead there later,” he said.

“The cause of death is reckless driving by both drivers,” Col Nikorn said.

“Mr Aphichart has been charged with reckless driving causing death,” he confirmed.

Speaking of CCTV footage of the horrific incident being posted on local community was news groups, Col Nikorn added, “I don’t know why this clip is on social media. It is horrific and hurtful. Anyone who shared this please be responsible and take it down. It should not be online.”

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub