THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

PHUKET: A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death after a woman riding a motorbike was crushed under the wheels of the truck he was driving at a busy intersection in Wichit yesterday (Aug 8).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 9 August 2019, 11:26AM

Image: CCTV / supplied

Image: CCTV / supplied

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News that the accident occurred at the intersection of Thepanusorn Rd and Chao Fa East Rd at 2:20pm.

Truck driver Aphichart Sripan, 32, from Krabi, stopped at the traffic lights, and Supanee Ngakajornkulkit, 57, rode her motorbike to in front of the truck to wait for the lights, Col Nikorn explained.

As the lights turned green, Ms Supanee rode her motorbike further across the front of the truck, a 10-wheeled earth-moving lorry, which started moving forward.

The truck hit the motorbike from behind, causing Ms Supanee and her motorbike to fall to the ground, with both going under the front left wheel of the traffic.

Mr Aphichart stopped the truck as soon as he realised that contact had been made, but by then it was too late.

Ms Supanee was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead, Col Nikorn explained.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital. She was pronounced dead there later,” he said.

“The cause of death is reckless driving by both drivers,” Col Nikorn said.

“Mr Aphichart has been charged with reckless driving causing death,” he confirmed.

Speaking of CCTV footage of the horrific incident being posted on local community was news groups, Col Nikorn added, “I don’t know why this clip is on social media. It is horrific and hurtful. Anyone who shared this please be responsible and take it down. It should not be online.”

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill
Phuket superyacht blaze spurs officials to call for B50mn fire boat plan to be approved
Govt mulls QR code to improve taxi rides
Yingluck ges Serbian citizenship
Phuket sets for Queen Mother’s Birthday long weekend
Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doomed boat sold! Plastic blamed for dolphin death? Taxi fares increase! || August 8
Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor
Fire on board Phuket superyacht Lady D finally out, investigation begins
Man dies as motorbike slams into roadside 18-wheeler
Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket’s lifeguards

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor

They should be banned completely, dangerous, noisy and definitely not enviromentally friendly. The o...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

typical Chinese behaviour, don't care,don't follow instructions from people who know better,...(Read More)

Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard

Ok, so because the video is short, then stomping on someones head, could be a 'misunderstanding....(Read More)

Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches

Beach front hotels should be sponsoring a couple of beach cleaners to comb the area in front of thei...(Read More)

Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor

Good for Krabi to ban these miserable noisy and polluting machines. Silly tour operators should hav...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

First ematt, Thailand is famous for shooting the messenger (literally), particularly in this case wh...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

In Australia or America, if a lifeguard sees someone entering the ocean during dangerous conditions,...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Yes,Kurt is right.Expats like him contribute so much to the wellbeing of this country.Some even take...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

Well mr Dek, say 'wow' after reading a today a serious BP article in which written about the...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

How stupid can they be... now they risk bring more, international attention to their barbaric indust...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dot Property Awards

 