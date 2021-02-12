BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

Friday 12 February 2021, 11:06AM

Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 5am. 

Police together with rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find a white Isuzu truck registered in Nakhon Pathom that had struck the barrier on the western side of the monument.

The truck had sustained heavy damage to its front, but its driver and three passengers had suffered only minor injuries, Lt Phattarakorn said.

The truck driver, Worakan Phayommai, 29, originally from Ubon Ratchathani, told police that he and his co-workers were going to work at a construction site near Phuket International Airport. 

Mr Worakan said that he was using a GPS for directions as he was not familiar with the roads. He had been in Phuket only three days, he added.

He was driving along Srisoonthorn Rd when approaching the monument. While looking at the GPS, he did not see the monument looming in front of him and struck the barrier, made of short steel poles, Mr Worakan explained.

Lt Phattarakorn reported that Mr Worakan and his co-workers were all taken to Thalang Hospital and had their blood tested for alcohol, and to receive treatment for their minor injuries. 

“We charged the driver for reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property and fined him for B400,” Lt Phattarakorn said.

“But at this stage, they do not have any money to pay the fine, so we dropped them off at their accommodation and will call on them later to pay the fine,” he added.

“As for the damage to the barrier, insurance will take care of it,” he said.

Pascale | 12 February 2021 - 17:07:23 

@Galong     No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragraph instead.

Galong | 12 February 2021 - 15:27:59 

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxes will pay for that.

Galong | 12 February 2021 - 15:26:39 

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of these incompetent drivers getting a slap on the wrist.

Kurt | 12 February 2021 - 15:14:32 

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No one of the other 3 person could have done that? Driving a car, sure at unfamiliar routes, just drive. Multi tasking is not a Thai thing. Well, one exception, driving & sleeping. By now that monument must feel to stand at wrong location, so many hits throughout the time.

Fascinated | 12 February 2021 - 13:02:01 

400 baht- that will teach him!!

 

