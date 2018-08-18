PHUKET: Police are investigating an accident at the entrance to Surin Beach yesterday (Aug 17) after a heavy dual-rear-axle crane truck failed to brake in time to avoid hitting a tourist riding a motorbike.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 August 2018, 09:35AM

The tourist suffered serious injuries to his right knee. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred at the entrance to Surin Beach at about 4:50pm.

At the scene officers found the tourist, who they later named as Rajif Defnani, from India, on the ground. He was wearing a helmet at the time but suffered concussion, facial injuries and a large gaping gash to his right knee.

The Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike Mr Defani was riding was heavily damaged, still jammed under the front of the truck.

Rescue workers from Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) administered first aid at the scene and transported Mr Defani to Thalang Hospital.

At the scene the truck driver, Wichitchai Perngporphan, 44, told police that he was driving from Patong back to the company office of Chockchai Kreuasant Co Ltd in Baan Manik when the accident happened.

Mr Wichitchai said that while driving down the hill toward Bang Tao, the tourist pulled out from the beach entrance and cut across the front of his truck.

He said he was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the motorbike.

Police had Mr Wichitchai bring himself and the truck to the police station and said were continuing their investigation. Officers have yet to announce if any charges will be pressed over the incident.