Truck driver blames reckless tourist for motorbike slam

PHUKET: Police are investigating an accident at the entrance to Surin Beach yesterday (Aug 17) after a heavy dual-rear-axle crane truck failed to brake in time to avoid hitting a tourist riding a motorbike.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 August 2018, 09:35AM

The tourist suffered serious injuries to his right knee. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred at the entrance to Surin Beach at about 4:50pm.

At the scene officers found the tourist, who they later named as Rajif Defnani, from India, on the ground. He was wearing a helmet at the time but suffered concussion, facial injuries and a large gaping gash to his right knee.

The Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike Mr Defani was riding was heavily damaged, still jammed under the front of the truck.

Rescue workers from Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) administered first aid at the scene and transported Mr Defani to Thalang Hospital.

At the scene the truck driver, Wichitchai Perngporphan, 44, told police that he was driving from Patong back to the company office of Chockchai Kreuasant Co Ltd in Baan Manik when the accident happened.

Mr Wichitchai said that while driving down the hill toward Bang Tao, the tourist pulled out from the beach entrance and cut across the front of his truck.

He said he was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the motorbike.

Police had Mr Wichitchai bring himself and the truck to the police station and said were continuing their investigation. Officers have yet to announce if any charges will be pressed over the incident.

 

 

Christy Sweet | 22 August 2018 - 11:18:39 

Why are men such careless drivers? Has anyone ever crunched the numbers on accidents? It seems that men are the ones causing and getting into accidents disproportionately. Testosterone  causes aggression in lab rats - any  link to poor driving? Mmmm.

Pauly44 | 21 August 2018 - 18:05:24 

Maybe some do but drive regularly on Thai roads and you will see vast majority of Thai truck drivers out of control, speeding down hills, crossing over double lines into oncoming traffic, weaving all over the lanes and so on, too many serious accidents involving trucks, they are a huge problem, yet this moron is blaming the victim because he's a tourist, typical.

DeKaaskopp | 21 August 2018 - 15:07:30 

A reckless driving tourist? Impossible !Expats here know that tourists are very professional when driving on Thailands streets.And they would never drive without a helmet or without a license.Right?

Galong | 19 August 2018 - 08:17:45 

How utterly tacky to show the victim and the blood. Please pretend like you've got some class and don't resort to 'blood and guts' journalism.

Pauly44 | 18 August 2018 - 19:30:15 

Just another unaccountable idiotic Thai guy driving like a maniac not expecting any consequences, appears to be a theme with these imbeciles.

Kurt | 18 August 2018 - 17:51:41 

What was the speed of the truck driver at that touristic location?
Did he had any feeling/thinking about tourists, or was it for him just brainless speeding such a truck?  What was his speed? Truck driver's anticipation may be expected.  Oh, thai truck drivers don't do that, sorry to mention it.

