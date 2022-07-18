Tengoku
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

PHATTHALUNG: An army truck carrying the wrecked Black Hawk helicopter away from its crash-landing site in Songkhla was involved in an accident while passing another trailer truck in Khao Chaison district, Phatthalung province, last night (July 17).

accidentsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 July 2022, 02:23PM

The cab of the army trailer truck carrying the crashed Black Hawk helicopter rests against a tree on the median strip of the Phetkasem highway after it was sideswiped by another truck last night (July 17) in Phatthalung’s Khao Chaison district. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

The accident was reported to Khao Chaison police about 6:45pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

The army semi-trailer was taking the wreckage from Thepha district to an aviation centre in Lop Buri province for examination.

It was travelling in the right lane on the north-bound side of the Phetkasem highway in tambon Khao Chaison.

The driver told police the other trailer truck was on his left and it veered suddenly to the right. It hit the side of the army truck, which then veered off the road and hit a tree on the highway median strip.

Sanit Suayngam, 52, the driver of the other truck, said he was trying to avoid hitting a pickup in front of him whose driver had suddenly hit the brakes, and he sideswiped the army truck.

CBRE Phuket

Police said only slight damage was done to the two trucks. Nobody was injured. Mr Sanit was charged with reckless driving.

The army trailer truck continued on to an army camp in Phatthalung and stayed overnight. It was to continue to Lop Buri today.

The Black Hawk helicopter developed an engine problem shortly after takeoff while flying over tambon Wang Yai in Songkhla’s Thepha district on Friday morning. The pilot made an emergency crash landing into trees at a rubber plantation.

All seven people on board were injured - Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, who is commander of the 4th Army Region, two pilots, two mechanics, a cameraman and an aide-de-camp. They were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to hospital shortly after the crash. Lt Gen Kriangkrai reportedly suffered a broken pelvis.

Kakka2 | 18 July 2022 - 16:28:09 

oh elicopter crash? that why the burmese fighter jet could come in without worry..LOL.. great to know the army aviation is in Tip Top condition as mention buy one of the tousen general yesterdaylol

 

