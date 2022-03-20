Troubled deaf man talked down from phone tower

PHUKET: Rescue workers were called to a mobile phone tower in Thepkrasattri, central Thalang, yesterday (Mar 19) after local residents became worried about a troubled deaf man climbing the tall structure.

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 20 March 2022, 01:29PM

A young man with deaf ears climbs a cell phone signal to a height of more than 10 meters.

Lt Col Winai Yokprom of the Thalang Police was informed of the man’s precarious situation at about 3:30pm.

Officers and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and Kusoldharm Foundation soon arrived at the tower, in Moo 4 Thepkrasattri, and attempted to convince the man to climb down.

Unsuccessful, they then deployed a safety cushion for him to land on as the man had climbed to the top of the tower, easily more than 10 metres high.

A further hour of attempts to have the man climb down proved unsuccessful, leading the rescue team to contact relatives of the man, who successfully persuaded him to return to safety.

Officers reported that the man was known to have been involved in drugs two years ago. The man’s cousin, who lives with the man, said the man apparently still “heard voices in his head”.

This time the “noise in his head” was believed to have been “much louder”, officials reported.

It was not reported what specialist help was brought in to help the man cope with his condition.