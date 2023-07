Tropical downpour sinks Spurs-Leicester friendly in Bangkok

FOOTBALL: Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season preparations suffered a blow on Sunday (July 23) as their friendly against Leicester City in Bangkok was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 July 2023 08:30 AM

Leicester City supporters sit in the rain before the pre-season friendly football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City was cancelled due to waterlogged pitch conditions at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday (July 23). Photo: AFP

New coach Ange Postecoglou named a strong starting XI for the clash with the Foxes including unsettled striker Harry Kane, who has been aggressively courted by Bayern Munich. But a huge tropical downpour left the pitch at the Rajamangala stadium unplayable and the match was called off around half an hour after the scheduled kick-off time, reports the Bangkok Post. The washout follows a 3-2 friendly defeat to London rivals West Ham in Perth last Tuesday, where travelling fans saw flashes of the high-octane style expected under Postecoglou. Spurs travel to Singapore for the next leg of their Asian tour as they prepare for their Premier League campaign, which opens away to Brentford on Aug 13.