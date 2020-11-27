‘Trolls: World Tour’ keeps a good vibe going

To say that 2020 has been a rough year is probably a pretty big under-statement. And yes, as we have mentioned here before one of the biggest hit industries globally was the film industry. In particular though the two films that will most likely come out of this the most impacted will be the family film Trolls: World Tour and of course Christopher Nolan’s epic Tenet.

While some films took the easy way out and were postponed to try and avoid the pandemic’s closed cinemas, Tenet and Trolls: World Tour took different paths. Tenet decided to open where it could when it could… a strategy that you would have to suggest failed given its disappointing box office result. Taking a different strategy Trolls: World Tour decided to open in cinemas where it could and online in countries where it couldn’t. The result was the film did take a sizable amount at the box office but it feels like it has been ‘opening’ somewhere around the world each week. Trolls: World Tour was available online in Thailand earlier this year, but as people didn’t seem to be aware that the film had been released, this week the film was re-released globally.

To be honest Trolls: World Tour is exactly the kind of film that we need in 2020 – something bright and fluffy that will make you want to sing and smile without having to think too much. Story-wise the film picks up a short while after its surprisingly good predecessor. Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect) still lovingly rules her subjects – leading them not in everyday life but in song and dance as well. Her loyal friend Branch (Justin Timberlake – The Social Network) is still constantly by her side and still hasn’t told her that he is madly in love with her.

Just when it looks like Branch might finally pluck up the courage to tell her all the Trolls’ lives are turned upside down when a letter arrives from Queen Barb of the Hard Rock Trolls (Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) extending an invitation to Poppy to visit her. Not only does this surprise Poppy’s Pop Trolls as they had no idea other ‘genres’ of trolls existed but they are soon stunned to learn that Barb’s plans will devastate any trolls that are not hard rock followers. Poppy, Branch and Biggie (James Corden – Into The Woods) then set off to try and right the wrong.

As far as films go Trolls: world Tour doesn’t stray too far from what made the original film such a box office surprise. The plot moves along at a steady but peaceful rate while nearly every scene is laden with well-known musical tracks from past and present so that the film can be enjoyed by both kids and parents alike.

What separates the Trolls franchise from the myriad of other family films out there though are the stunning visuals. Sure the storyline is light, and let’s be honest fairly predictable for most of the adults out there, the film is made something special by the fact that directors Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith return and once again bring all the colours of the rainbow with them. At times the film resembles a psychedelic 1970s dream sequence and that grouped together with the music makes it a film that is impossible not to sing along with. If you had fun watching the original film then you have just as much fun this time around.

In some ways this Trolls franchise has created the perfect films for the whole family. Little kids become bedazzled by the sights and sounds of the film even if they don’t fully understand what is happening, older kids walk away having been taught a good moralistic lesson while be entertained and adults can have a cheeky sing-a-long to tracks they grew up listening to while trying to pick the number of voice cameos that exist during the film… even the legendary Ozzy Osbourne makes an appearance.

So sit down, put on Trolls and just relax while these lovable creates make your whole family forget about the events of 2020 with singing and laughter.

3.5/5 Stars

Trolls: World Tour is rated G in Thailand and currently available for streaming.

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus