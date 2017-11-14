Trisara Culinary Series x The Fine Dining Lover: Le Du a

Start From: Friday 17 November 2017, 07:00PM to Saturday 18 November 2017, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Trisara’s second culinary series event in partnership with Fine Dining Lovers this year presents Chef Ton, owner of Le Du, ranked #37 on San Pellegrino Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017. Each dish from Le Du is inspired by often overlooked local ingredients. Explore modern French-inspired Thai cuisine from the finest seasonal produce on 17 and 18 November at PRU, Trisara Phuket.

Dresscode: Smart Casual

Location: PRU restaurant

Price: THB 2,900++ per person for food only THB 4,900++ per person inclusive of premium beverage pairing

Seats are limited. Please email events@trisara.com or call +66 76 310 100 for reservations.