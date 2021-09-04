The Phuket News
Triple drug raid nets 1.5kg ya ice, 10k ya bah pills

Triple drug raid nets 1.5kg ya ice, 10k ya bah pills

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested four suspects in a slew of raids, with one arrest alone resulting in 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 9,100 pills methamphetamine (ya bah) being seized.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 September 2021, 11:53AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to the report made available today (Sept 4) the raids were led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang. The report did not specify when each suspect was placed under arrest.

Chaithawat “Golf” Kumla, 28, was arrested with about 1.5kg of ya ice and 9,145 pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

Police also seized a set of digital scales, a mobile phone, a gold necklace, a bankbook, an Isuzu D-max pickup truck, a Honda Zoomer-X motorbike, and a Honda Click 125-I motorbike as items of evidence.

Chaithawat was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The remaining arrests saw smaller amounts of drugs and guns being apprehended.

Myanmar national Tin San Han, 33, and Thanitsara “Nuan” Suwansut, 24, originally from Samut Prakan, were arrested with 1,545 pills of ya bah, 21.3g of ya ice, and drug related paraphernalia in front of a 7-Eleven store in Soi Bangchilao, Moo 2, Rassada.

Police then searched their room at an apartment building in the same street where they found a 9mm handgun with eight bullets.

Officers also seized two mobile phones, two Honda Wave motorbikes and a bankbook as items of evidence.

Tin and Thanitsara were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Tin was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Thinnawat “Son” Maliwan, 30, originally from Phang Nga, was arrested with 4.8g of ya ice, 221 pills of ya bah, and two sets of drug related equipment at a room in a condominium in Moo 5, Wichit.

Police also seized a mobile phone, a Honda Jazz car, and other eight unspecified items as items of evidence.

Thinnawat was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

