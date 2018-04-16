CRICKET: Tripathi Blue of New Delhi in India retained their crown as Cup winners of the 14th ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes on a wonderful day’s play yesterday (April 15) at the Alan Cooke Ground to round off another fine event.

Tripathi Blue of New Delhi in India have retained their crown as Cup winners of the 14th ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes. Photo: Supplied

Tripathi put on a brilliant display of bowling and fielding to restrict Heritage Cricketers of Dhaka, Bangladesh to just 44 from their 5 overs, with Harshit Kaushik, Parvinder Awana and Lokender proving to be extremely economical.

The champions defeated Tayyarah.com in the semi-final, as Harshit starred once again. Heritage Cricketers saw off the challenge of Gauhati Eagles, for whom Don Bagawati once again retired, Pritom Sarkar starred with the bat to steer his side home.

The second-tier Bowl competition was won by Tayyarah Rangers who restricted local side Patong Blue to 36-4, with Danish Hussain taking 2 wickets. The Bangalore debutants reached their target from just 9 balls, as Harish smashed the ball to all parts of the ACG.

Patong Blue had earlier defeated clubmates Patong White in the semi-final, with Tayyarah putting Southern Stars of Victoria to the sword in their last four encounter.

The Plate was won by Surfers Paradise Demons, whose 65-2 from 5 overs, including a fine knock from former first-class player Chris Swan, proved just too steep a challenge for CBB Postels.

Finals Day kicked off with the two remaining Plate group games, which saw the CBB Postels defeat the Demons in a prelude to the final; while the Queenslanders saw off the challenge of the Gauhati Hawks.

Following play at the ACG the teams returned to the tournament hotel, the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort for the Presentation Dinner sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and to continue making friendships through cricket, and to see who won the coveted Player of the Tournament and Spirit of Cricket Awards, as the trophies, sponsored by the Tripathi Group, were handed out.

ACST Chairman, Michael “Cat” Maher reflected happily on another successful tournament following the completion of play.

“We have had 11 fantastic teams who have been an absolute credit to the event,” he said.

“Tripathi have proved worthy champions once again despite excellent competition. It has been a delight to have some entrants along for the first time. I’m sure that they have enjoyed their experience. The new online scoring system has also been a real innovation.

“I would like to thank the Phuket Cricket Group and the committee of the Alan Cooke Ground for their invaluable assistance with the event along with our valued sponsors and dedicated volunteers and officials who have worked tirelessly to make the event such a success. Here’s to 2019!”

The ACST return to the ACG next week to stage the annual Thalang International Cricket 7s, from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22.