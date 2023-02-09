Trip to Japan on offer at Kamala Fun Run

RUNNING: A charity beach fun run is being organised in Kamala later this month with the top prize on offer a trip to Hokkaido in Japan.

Running

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 February 2023, 03:35PM

Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization Phuket Province, in collaboration with Dr Ling’s Hang Out Kamala, has confirmed the “Run for Country” race will take place on Saturday, Feb 18.

The top prize is a trip to Hokkaido including flights and full accommodation at a recently refurbished 2-storey, 9-room hotel called Furano B&B in Kitanomine, Hokkaido prefecture which, according to its website, is under new management and located close to all amenities.

Organisers confirmed there will be additional prizes on offer on the day totalling more than B100,000.

Furthermore, there will be festivities and live entertainment courtesy of a live band at Dr Ling’s Hang Out where the post-race prizes will be distributed.

The race entry fee is B300 and all participants will receive a running shirt and access to food and refreshments throughout the day. The race starts at 3pm and the meeting point prior is at Dr Ling’s Hang Out.

Organisers explained that the race is geared to promoting tourism and to helping the local economy in the Kamala area. It is hoped the race will attract tourists who may not have been to Kamala or the surrounding areas before who will be encouraged to explore the many attractions in the area.

A portion of any funds raised will also go towards assisting the construction of Wat Somsri by Phrakhru Soonthornchairangsi (Ajarn Nawa), Chaiyaphum Province, organisers confirmed.

Registration is now open via this link and a map of the venue can be found here. Alternatively, more information can be accessed by calling 094 996 9956 or 090-699-5459.