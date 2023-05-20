333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trifocal Lens Implant Technology: Say Goodbye to Reading Glasses after 50

Trifocal Lens Implant Technology: Say Goodbye to Reading Glasses after 50

Dear patients, let me introduce you to an incredible advancement in the field of ophthalmology: trifocal lens implant technology. As an experienced surgeon, I’m thrilled to share how this groundbreaking procedure can significantly reduce your reliance on reading eyeglasses after the age of 50.

Health
By Advertorial

Sunday 21 May 2023, 11:00AM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Scan the QR code to contact the BrightView Center.

Scan the QR code to contact the BrightView Center.

« »

For most individuals, reaching the age of 50 brings about changes in vision. Suddenly, reading small print becomes challenging, and we find ourselves dependent on reading glasses. Trifocal lens implants offer a solution to this common problem, allowing you to regain clear vision at multiple distances.

What makes trifocal lens implants unique is their ability to correct vision at three focal points: near, intermediate, and distance vision. Unlike traditional monofocal lenses, which only provide clear vision at one distance, trifocal lenses offer a comprehensive range of focus. This means you can enjoy sharp vision for reading, using digital devices, and seeing objects at a distance, all without the need for glasses.

Lens replacement surgery with trifocal lens implants is a superior alternative to LASIK (Laser Vision Correction) for correcting vision in the over-50 age group. While LASIK primarily addresses distance vision, trifocal lens implants provide a complete solution for all ranges of vision. This means you can achieve clear vision for both near and far distances, eliminating the need for reading glasses altogether.

During the lens replacement surgery, which is performed on an outpatient basis, your natural lens is gently removed and replaced with a trifocal lens implant. The surgery is safe and well-tolerated by patients, with a quick recovery period.

Trifocal lens implants utilise advanced technology to distribute incoming light, ensuring it reaches the appropriate focal points on your retina. This innovative design allows your brain to effortlessly adjust to the varying distances, resulting in clear vision at any range.

The benefits of trifocal lens implants extend beyond the visual realm. Patients who undergo this procedure often report an improved quality of life, experiencing newfound freedom from the constant hassle of reading glasses. Activities such as reading, working on computers, enjoying hobbies, and even driving become significantly more convenient and enjoyable.

Brightview Center

Trifocal lens implant technology is a game-changer for individuals over 50 who desire clear vision without the constant reliance on reading glasses. If you find yourself frustrated with the limitations of reading glasses, I encourage you to schedule a consultation to explore this transformative procedure further. Together, we can determine if trifocal lens implants are the right choice to restore your vision and provide you with a renewed sense of freedom and convenience.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.brightviewcenter.com or email bpk.brightview@bgh.co.th.

Scan QR code to visit BrightView website

Scan the QR code to contact the BrightView Center.

About the Author: Dr. Captain Wiriyaluppa, MD is an experienced ophthalmologist with over 13 years of experience in Refractive Lens Exchange surgery. He has performed over 1,000 successful procedures with exceptional outcomes, and he is recognised as one of the most experienced Trifocal IOL implant surgeons in Thailand. In 2022, he received the "Trifocal User Award" from Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), recognizing him as one of the highest experienced surgeons in Thailand when it comes to Trifocal Lens implantation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Fast X’ gets back to its roots
Thailand’s International Ballet Week!
When the washing is still green
Joaquin Phoenix shines where ‘Beau Is Afraid’ fails
World’s your oyster at ‘333 At The Beach’
‘Guardians Vol 3’ gets emotional, arrives with wow reviews
Growing goodies in the garden
Evil Dead back on the ‘rise’
1,000km walk from Pattaya to Phuket to raise funds for ‘Take Care Kids’ charity
Phuket Yacht Club to host informal Anzac Day commemorations
The catch of the day
Stunning ‘Suzume’ takes anime to another level
Rock Salt 7th Anniversary Celebration
Donating Mobility: Wheelchairs for those in need
Catch and transmit: Phuket through the optic of Niravit Voravanitcha

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Big fart, no shxx as usual , a 500 baht fine....(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

JohnC avoids the real issue yet again just to whinge about thais. time to John Denver Mr Bitter. Doe...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

JohnC, it are all lower rank officials who have their day of 'photo fame'. Now, question: Ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Yes JohnC, answers on all your questions should be known/filed in drawer Chief Chalong Marine Office...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

I remember reading several articles over the years of underage girls being found in Bangkok "ma...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Investigation 'Tanathip Marine 555' disaster must also include functioning/possible neglice...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Indeed, it looks like the Phuket Marine Office, with responsible boss Natchapong, has a special rela...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Great piece of Opinion. Specially that part of marine chief Natchapong and 'his' Phuket Mari...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Excellent article. Those 'home-made' speedboats moulded in backyards across the island as ac...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

Speaking of fragile egos in uniform wanting to get their faces in news story photos......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
BahtSold
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 