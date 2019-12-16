THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

PHUKET: Tributes have flowed online for 35-year-old Canadian tourist Sean Cundell of Ottawa after he died in a motorbike collision with a tuk-tuk in Chalong last week.

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 December 2019, 01:43PM

The force of the impact left the tuk-tuk on its side, noted police. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

The force of the impact left the tuk-tuk on its side, noted police. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

The force of the impact left the tuk-tuk on its side, noted police. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

The force of the impact left the tuk-tuk on its side, noted police. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

Tuk-tuk driver Piya Yaoros receives attention at the scene. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

Tuk-tuk driver Piya Yaoros receives attention at the scene. Photo: via Piya Yaoros

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that the accident occurred shortly before 1:30am last Thursday (Dec 12).

Capt Somkiet Sarasit and other officers of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene to find a red tuk-tuk on its side facing southbound at the entrance to Soi Gruwattana (also called “Jaofa 21”), located opposite the Family Mart near the intersection of Chao Fa East Rd and Luang Por Chaem Rd. (See map below.)

Lying nearby on the road was Mr Cundell and the Honda motorbike and was riding, now heavily damaged.

Mr Cundell was rushed to Chalong Hospital, where he he was later pronounced dead, Maj Ekkachai said.

Capt Somkiet in his report explained that Mr Cundell was travelling northbound on his motorbike, and the red tuk-tuk, driven by Piya Yaoros, 32, was turning into Soi Gruwattana when the accident occurred, Maj Ekkachai explained.

The motorbike Mr Cundell was riding slammed into the back of the tuk-tuk. The force of the impact flipped the tuk-tuk onto it side, he added.

Mr Cundell was carrying his Canadian driver’s licence, but was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Capt Somkiet noted in his report.

Tuk-tuk driver Mr Piya suffered only minor injuries. There were no tourists in the back of the tuk-tuk at the time, , Maj Ekkachai said.

Mr Piya provided photos of the accident scene to The Phuket News, but was not willing to comment on the accident.

Mr Cundell arrived in Phuket on Dec 3 and was staying with a Canadian friend at the Vanilla Boutique Residences apartment building on Soi Ta-iad in Chalong, Maj Ekkachai explained.

“His body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and are already working with Canadian embassy officials about this incident,” he added.

Capt Somkiet of the Chalong Police in a brief conversation with The Phuket News today confirmed that he had yet to press any charges for the accident.

He also confirmed that Mr Piya and Mr Cundell had not been tested for alcohol, but stressed that he was still continuing his investigation.

Tributes for Mr Cundell have flowed online since news of his death broke online over the weekend.

A vivacious man, Mr Cundell was known for his generous and adventurous spirit.

“He was the kind of guy who always put a smile on your face. He was someone you could count on,” said his twin brother James, reported the Ottawa Citizen. (See report here.)

Mr Cundell’s family is well known in Ottowa as they operate the ByWard Market at the last horse stable in the city, which his great grandfather established in 1890.

