The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trial in MH17 crash to start hearing evidence

Trial in MH17 crash to start hearing evidence

WORLD: Dutch judges will start hearing evidence today (June 7) against three Russian suspects and a Ukrainian in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over war-torn Ukraine in July 2014.

disastersdeathRussiantransport
By AFP

Monday 7 June 2021, 05:02PM

A piece of wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 pictured in Shaktarsk, the day after it crashed. Photo: AFP.

A piece of wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 pictured in Shaktarsk, the day after it crashed. Photo: AFP.

The trial formally began in March 2020 but has so far been dealing with legal arguments, mainly about the admissibility of evidence in the crash in which 298 passengers and crew were killed.

The four suspects - Russian nationals Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko - are all being tried in absentia. Only Pulatov has legal representation.

“The court will open the MH17 criminal trial proper and, through examining and discussing the content of the prosecution file, elucidate the key questions which it has already begun to address,” the court said in a statement.

“Was flight MH17 shot down by a BUK missile? Was a BUK missile fired from an agricultural field near Pervomaiskyi? Did the accused play a role in this?” the statement added.

The Boeing 777 jet was travelling from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over part of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

An international investigation concluded that a BUK missile that had originally come from the Russian army’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade based in the city of Kursk was responsible.

All four suspects are accused of being key figures among the separatist rebels battling Kiev.

Emotionally loaded’

The trial is being held in the Netherlands, in a secure courtroom near Schiphol airport, because it was the point of departure for the doomed plane, and because 196 of the victims were Dutch.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The court said that the “hearing on the merits” will begin today with general topics including the investigation by the examining magistrate, followed by three more days of discussion from tomorrow to Thursday.

The prosecution and defence will then have the chance to raise issues during hearings lasting until July 9.

Relatives of the victims will be able to address the court in September, it said.

The judges visited the shrapnel-pierced wreckage for the first time in May in what they described as an “emotionally loaded” day.

Torn shreds of the front of the plane have been reconstructed on a wire cage at Gilze-Rijen air base in the Netherlands.

“We realise that this visit to the reconstruction of MH17 as part of the official criminal process will be very emotionally loaded for relatives,” presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at the time.

“This is a reconstruction of an aircraft in which their loved ones were underway to a destination that they never reached because the aircraft crashed during the flight and all on board perished.”

Pulatov, the only suspect to be represented at the trial by lawyers, said in a video played to the court in November that he had seen no sign of any missile.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist requirements? Man survives police chase through entire island || June 7
94% of Thai travellers think sustainable travel is ‘vital’, reveals Booking.com research
Minister calls for further cooperation on World Oceans Day
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations
Grand reopening hopes fade
Major electricity outage to affect Patong
Dead dolphin found at Freedom Beach
Phuket marks new infected case from abroad
Government allocates B2.8bn for COVID-19 vaccine Research and Development
Jab delays ‘won’t affect big day’
THAI Airways to start European flights to Phuket in July
A plea for your support
Affordable food packages for the needy on sale in Phuket
Teens arrested in Sakhu drug bust, over 25k meth pills seized
Phuket Opinion: Testing the waters

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Even though today was specifically announced as the start day for registrations for non working expa...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

World travelers do well know the Phuket transport scamming, taxis, mini vans, tuk tuks, They learned...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Christy Sinophobia ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Foot " If the wait is long enough ,many will leave or just die" Sorry Foot, but in some...(Read More)

Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

So many wannabe detectives on here....(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Wow Christy , you are a true lexicologist. But what does your silly post got to do with this articl...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

I am vaccinated, have a flush bank account after being couped up for a year, and I want to come to P...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura

 