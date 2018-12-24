THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

TREVOR LOCK IN PHUKET

Start From: Sunday 13 January 2019, 08:30PM to Sunday 13 January 2019, 10:30PM

Announcing STANDUP ASIA’s next show featuring British, Malaysian, and South African comedian. Do not miss TREVOR LOCK (UK) with special guest RIZAL VAN GEYZEL (Malaysia) and host DUSTIN MOORE (South Africa). Tickets are on sale now from 350 THB (limited early bird), 600 THB (show only), 950 THB (burger, 2 beverages & show), or 1400 THB for VIP tickets, which includes free-flow drinks, meet & greet with the comedians, and the best seats in the house. Get your tickets today on TicketFlap: www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-trevorlock

Person : Magic Rock
Address : Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, Phuket
Website :
http://www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-trevorlock

Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Phuket Marina New Year Market
New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at GALAXY Roof Club
New Year’s Eve countdown party
PAPA Event 2019
New Years Eve. Party & Dinner Buffet @ Friendship Beach
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019
New Years Eve Under The Stars
Celebrate New Year Eve
Brent Burns Takeover
Baba Beach Club Phuket Room Service Presents Heidi
White & Gold NYE 2018 Party
Avenue of Stars
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner
Christmas Dinner at ANGUS O’TOOL’S KARON BEACH
Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality @ Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 

Phuket community
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Arrive at the international airport and your first experience in Phuket is a grumpy immigration offi...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Good swim against the tide of contrary comments and stats enunciated in the article Pauly, but goo...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

...Police don't have to mention anything. From the scant info of the accident, how is it possibl...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

...perhaps you missed it, but Thai authorities become increasingly aware that viral negative publici...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Well it's because we don't live a Police state where cops are on every corner. If you live ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

To say that the jammed traffic on Phuket roads is "Thai people coming from other provinces to g...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Patongs shift to a more family oriented market is nothing new, it's been getting less 'Bangl...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Happened on Gran Canaria in early 2005/ 50% down,many 100 hotels closed down" What an unb...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Why on earth would any experienced western traveler go to Phuket these days"And why are y...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Its getting more expensive every time i go and it does not help with the police trying to fine you e...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket

 