TREVOR LOCK IN PHUKET

Start From: Sunday 13 January 2019, 08:30PM to Sunday 13 January 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Announcing STANDUP ASIA’s next show featuring British, Malaysian, and South African comedian. Do not miss TREVOR LOCK (UK) with special guest RIZAL VAN GEYZEL (Malaysia) and host DUSTIN MOORE (South Africa). Tickets are on sale now from 350 THB (limited early bird), 600 THB (show only), 950 THB (burger, 2 beverages & show), or 1400 THB for VIP tickets, which includes free-flow drinks, meet & greet with the comedians, and the best seats in the house. Get your tickets today on TicketFlap: www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-trevorlock