TREVOR CROOK with special guest BRIAN AYLWARD

Start From: Sunday 2 December 2018, 08:30PM to Sunday 2 December 2018, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do not miss TREVOR CROOK, winner of The Sydney Comic Of The Year Award, with special guest BRIAN AYLWARD, winner of Canadian Comedy Awards Best Standup Comic, and host DUSTIN MOORE. Tickets are on sale now from 350 THB (limited early bird), 600 THB (show only), 950 THB (burger, 2 “beverages” & show), and 1400 THB for VIP tickets, which includes free-flow drinks, meet & greet with the comedians, and the best seats in the house. Get your tickets today on TicketFlap: www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-trevorcrook