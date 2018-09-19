BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has lodged a complaint with police against two young women for trespassing in a restricted area of Suvarnabhumi airport last Friday (Sept 14) to greet arriving South Korean actor, Lee Jong-suk.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 10:31AM

Two young female fans of Korean idol Lee Jong-suk (in mask) used connections and stealth to stalk the star in secure airport areas – but posted social media clips to make them easy to find. Photos: Screengrabs from Instagram video

Entering a restricted area is punishable by five years in prison and/or a fine of up to B100,000 baht.

The incident surfaced on social media after one of the alleged perpetrators posted about her experience on her personal account.

She posted real-time updates of the experience, reportedly starting with a screenshot of a conversation at around 1pm, stating, “A good day starts with an officer taking me into the airport. Thank you.”

She also publicly thanked a friend for giving her the flight information of Lee Jong-suk, and another person for allegedly instructing airport staff to bring her into the restricted area.

“I was the first one to hold Jong-suk’s hand. My heart is beating so hard. I won’t wash my hands,” the post read.

This was followed by a picture of herself wearing a black blazer and shorts, with a caption that said she was changing from shorts into pants to blend in better with other airport staff.

Shortly after, she posted an update stating she was walking into the baggage claim area, saying Lee Jong-suk was about to arrive and that she was going to act as one of the escort staff.

According to Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Sirote Duangratana, the two women entered the restricted area around 9:10pm.

Two customs officials and one airport official are also facing probes in connection with allegedly helping the young women enter the area.

The customs officials allegedly gave their identification passes to the two women so they could enter the restricted areas.

The customs department has set up a disciplinary panel to oversee this probe.

“If found guilty, the officials could be fired,” said permanent secretary to finance and AoT chairman Prasong Poontaneat.

The other official is being probed for failing to check the identities of the two women and allowing them to enter the restricted area.

Surveillance footage confirmed two outsiders passed through a lane in a restricted area where airport security cards were required.

This investigation is expected to be complete within 10 days, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport.

The official in question has already been removed from his area of responsibility to ensure security at the airport, he said.

Mr Kittipong admitted that the airport staff might have been less vigilant than usual in checking the identity of officials in the airport because there are many state agencies that work there.

Still, the measures will be improved, he said.

“AoT only gives ‘number six’ cards to government officers. If everyone knew this and duly performed their duties, this would not have happened,” Mr Prasong said, referring to the identification cards used to enter the restricted zone.

The general manager said the ‘number six’ cards associated with the incident have been deactivated.

The AoT plans to hold a press conference today (Sept 19) to explain its airport security measures in detail.

