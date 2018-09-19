THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Trespassing fans risk prison time, fines

BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has lodged a complaint with police against two young women for trespassing in a restricted area of Suvarnabhumi airport last Friday (Sept 14) to greet arriving South Korean actor, Lee Jong-suk.

crime
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 10:31AM

Two young female fans of Korean idol Lee Jong-suk (in mask) used connections and stealth to stalk the star in secure airport areas – but posted social media clips to make them easy to find. Photos: Screengrabs from Instagram video

Two young female fans of Korean idol Lee Jong-suk (in mask) used connections and stealth to stalk the star in secure airport areas – but posted social media clips to make them easy to find. Photos: Screengrabs from Instagram video

Entering a restricted area is punishable by five years in prison and/or a fine of up to B100,000 baht.

The incident surfaced on social media after one of the alleged perpetrators posted about her experience on her personal account.

She posted real-time updates of the experience, reportedly starting with a screenshot of a conversation at around 1pm, stating, “A good day starts with an officer taking me into the airport. Thank you.”

She also publicly thanked a friend for giving her the flight information of Lee Jong-suk, and another person for allegedly instructing airport staff to bring her into the restricted area.

“I was the first one to hold Jong-suk’s hand. My heart is beating so hard. I won’t wash my hands,” the post read.

This was followed by a picture of herself wearing a black blazer and shorts, with a caption that said she was changing from shorts into pants to blend in better with other airport staff.

Shortly after, she posted an update stating she was walking into the baggage claim area, saying Lee Jong-suk was about to arrive and that she was going to act as one of the escort staff.

According to Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Sirote Duangratana, the two women entered the restricted area around 9:10pm.

Two customs officials and one airport official are also facing probes in connection with allegedly helping the young women enter the area.

The customs officials allegedly gave their identification passes to the two women so they could enter the restricted areas.

The customs department has set up a disciplinary panel to oversee this probe.

QSI International School Phuket

“If found guilty, the officials could be fired,” said permanent secretary to finance and AoT chairman Prasong Poontaneat.

The other official is being probed for failing to check the identities of the two women and allowing them to enter the restricted area.

Surveillance footage confirmed two outsiders passed through a lane in a restricted area where airport security cards were required.

This investigation is expected to be complete within 10 days, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport.

The official in question has already been removed from his area of responsibility to ensure security at the airport, he said.

Mr Kittipong admitted that the airport staff might have been less vigilant than usual in checking the identity of officials in the airport because there are many state agencies that work there.

Still, the measures will be improved, he said.

“AoT only gives ‘number six’ cards to government officers. If everyone knew this and duly performed their duties, this would not have happened,” Mr Prasong said, referring to the identification cards used to enter the restricted zone.

The general manager said the ‘number six’ cards associated with the incident have been deactivated.

The AoT plans to hold a press conference today (Sept 19) to explain its airport security measures in detail.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three busts net B2bn worth of drugs
Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police
British caver sues Elon Musk over ‘pedo’ comments
Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police
Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom
Copyright owners to get piracy relief
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes
Beaten conscript dies after 24-days in coma
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Woman gets bail after sedition interrogation
Phuket Town thief nabbed after stealing B30k in lottery tickets
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018

 