Tremor rattles Phang Nga

PHUKET: Officials are on alert after a light earthquake rattled Phang Nga this afternoon (Feb 13).



By The Phuket News

Monday 13 February 2023, 04:45PM

The earthquake, registering 3.7 in magnitude, struck with its epicentre in Tambon Tha Na, in Kapong District, Phang Nga Province, at about 2:43pm.

The earthquake was relatively shallow, occurring at a depth of four kilometres, Chompharee Chomphurat, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), confirmed in an official notice just one minute later.

“If there are any additional details, we will inform you immediately,” Ms Chompharee said.

People were advised to keep up to date through the TMD’s Earthquake Surveillance Division or local official news channels.

Earthquakes in Phuket are rare. Damage from the earthquake in Phang Nga this afternoon has yet to be reported.

Phuket last experienced light earthquakes in 2015, when a series of six light quakes rattled the island in May that year. The tremors ranged in strength from 2.5 to 4.6.

With the Klong Marui fault just to the east of Phuket, the last tremor to rattle the area struck near Koh Yao Yai.