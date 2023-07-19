Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended

PHUKET: Cleanup crews have been deployed to clear trees felled by strong winds overnight and this morning (July 19) as the weather advisory warning of heavy rain and strong wind waves continues to be in effect, now extended to until at least tomorrow.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 July 2023 10:36 AM

A large tree toppled across Soi Vachira, near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, early yesterday. Workers took until the afternoon to safely clear the fallen tree and allow traffic to resume along the street.

More trees brought down by the winds affected homes and blocked isolated roads across the island last night, the Phuket Info Center reported.

People should beware of the severe weather conditions, Wirote Lewcharoenthrap of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket airport, urged in his advisory issued yesterday, and reissued this morning.

“During 19th-20th July 2023 the rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Southern Thailand west coast. For this reason, the abundance of rain and heavy rain to very heavy rain will occur in some areas,” he wrote.

Areas affected by the onslaught of heavy weather include the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are forecast to reach up two to three metres high, and above three metres in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, and avoid putting to sea in thundershower areas. Small boats should keep ashore, Mr Wirote said.

The Marine Department yesterday deployed officers to the main piers in Phuket to observe and enforced marine safety requirements.

Meanwhile, pumps have been installed at three locations throughout Phuket Town to help alleviate any overload of runoff entering the drain network. The level of water flowing through the Bang Yai Canal, which flows through the heart of Phuket Town, is under watch.

The TMD Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) branch forecasts more heavy isolated thundersowers across 80% of the island today, with gusts of wind expected to reaching up to 40km/h.

The main Tourist Assistance Center for Phuket (TAC P{huket) has urged all beachgoers to observe red flags posted on the beach where lifeguards have deemed the water too unsafe for people to safely swim.

People were urged to obey all instructions from lifeguards regarding water safety.