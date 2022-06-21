Tengoku
The Phuket News
Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit's 90th birthday

Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials will organise a mass planting of trees in public areas as part of the activities to honour the 90th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, on Aug 12.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 June 2022, 03:02PM

The trees will be planted in public park areas within the Phuket Municipality area, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan announced at an event held at the Provincial Hall government complex on Tha Kraeng Rd yesterday (June 20).

The trees to be planted comprise 90 Yang Na (rubber) trees, 50 mahogany trees and 60 Takhian (Thai teak) trees, V/Gov Amnuay said.

The seedlings used for the mass planting event were handed over to Phuket Municipality by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the ‘National Love Tree Day 2021’ event held on Oct 21 last year, he added.

Phuket City Deputy Mayor Orapailin Trakulpriphon explained that the area selected for the planting of the trees was a site of more than 20 rai held under the Ministry of Interior but entrusted to Phuket City Municipality to care for.

“The event ‘Tree planting day to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of her 90th birthday’ is being held under the project to save trees and  protect the environment,” Ms Orapailin said.

“The event is to raise awareness of conservation, restore natural resources and the environment for all sectors. The project also includes increasing green areas in Phuket Municipality, where people can come to relax, and where in the future trees grown can prevent and capture all kinds of dust as well as absorb greenhouse gases that cause global warming,” Ms Orapailin added.

