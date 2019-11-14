Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm

Tre restaurant at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort, located at the Laguna Phuket complex on Phuket’s west coast, has brought on board Italian Chef Claudio Barzano for its re-opening just in time for the high season.

Thursday 14 November 2019, 04:04PM

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio brings to the island a contemporary western dining experience to be delivered in conjunction with Tre’s continued focus on locally sourced produce, innovative cooking techniques and beautifully presented flavors, explained a release announcing the popular restaurant’s re-opening.

“Born and raised in Lombardy, Italy, Chef Claudio brings years of experience under the realm of Chef Giorgio Locatelli in London and Dubai and later on in Australia with acclaimed Chef Guillaume Brahimi at the Sydney Opera House,” said the release.

“Barzano’s menu caters to the soul with a great selection of Thai ingredients to shape the western comfort classics to suit the contemporary palate of today’s globetrotter. Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire,” the release added.

Signature dishes include the River Prawn Tartare, with citrus caviar, almonds and papaya. Also on the menu is Andaman Sea Bass with pearl onion, potato “Parisian”, oyster mayonnaise and a black rice puff, as well as Smoked Wagyu Striploin with edible soil, parsnip, wild mushrooms, shallots.

For dessert are strawberries handpicked in Chiang Mai, yoghurt mousse and rose meringue.

“Tre aligns with Banyan Tree’s core commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment within which we operate, with locally sourced produce at the heart of each recipe, Tre promises to inspire,” said the release.