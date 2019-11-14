THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm

Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm

Tre restaurant at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort, located at the Laguna Phuket complex on Phuket’s west coast, has brought on board Italian Chef Claudio Barzano for its re-opening just in time for the high season.

Thursday 14 November 2019, 04:04PM

Chef Claudio Barzano has designed a new menu for the re-opening of Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree.

Chef Claudio Barzano has designed a new menu for the re-opening of Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Chef Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire, said the release.

Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket.

Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket.

Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket.

Tre restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket.

« »

Chef Claudio brings to the island a contemporary western dining experience to be delivered in conjunction with Tre’s continued focus on locally sourced produce, innovative cooking techniques and beautifully presented flavors, explained a release announcing the popular restaurant’s re-opening.

“Born and raised in Lombardy, Italy, Chef Claudio brings years of experience under the realm of Chef Giorgio Locatelli in London and Dubai and later on in Australia with acclaimed Chef Guillaume Brahimi at the Sydney Opera House,” said the release.

“Barzano’s menu caters to the soul with a great selection of Thai ingredients to shape the western comfort classics to suit the contemporary palate of today’s globetrotter. Claudio’s first menu version showcases his European heritage, but this will evolve with the seasons to showcase his broader repertoire,” the release added.

Signature dishes include the River Prawn Tartare, with citrus caviar, almonds and papaya. Also on the menu is Andaman Sea Bass with pearl onion, potato “Parisian”, oyster mayonnaise and a black rice puff, as well as Smoked Wagyu Striploin with edible soil, parsnip, wild mushrooms, shallots.

For dessert are strawberries handpicked in Chiang Mai, yoghurt mousse and rose meringue.

“Tre aligns with Banyan Tree’s core commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment within which we operate, with locally sourced produce at the heart of each recipe, Tre promises to inspire,” said the release.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scor­pion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution
Phuket Sikhs to honour birth anniversary of founder Guru Nanak
Booking.com launches third ‘Booking Heroes’ competition
Indian cuisine comes to Kata Sea Breeze Resort and The SIS Kata Phuket
Is the customer always a ‘customer’?
BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’
Piercing the past: Through the eye of a needle with embroidery artist Stephanie Soper
Unleashed: Teaching your dog to come back when called

 

Phuket community
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon

Surly all the Baht offerings on the krothongs were collected as well. I would hope it was donated ...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

"BTW,did she have a license to trade?" Oh dear ! Astonishing what some expats are concerne...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma

And of course...once again, the Phuket "official" had to wash his hands of responsibility ...(Read More)

Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into eco-tourism attraction

Turning that filthy canal into a tourist attraction ? Probably it's more easy to turn water into...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS