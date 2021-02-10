BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trawler seized for illegal fishing in Phang Nga Bay

Trawler seized for illegal fishing in Phang Nga Bay

PHUKET: Three fishermen have been arrested and their trawler seized for illegally fishing in Phang Nga Bay after they were caught in a prohibited fishing area with 180kg of catch on board east of Phuket on Monday (Feb 8).

marinecrimenatural-resourcesenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 10:21AM

The fishermen were caught with 180kg of catch on board. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishermen were caught with 180kg of catch on board. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat and fishing equipment were seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat and fishing equipment were seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat and fishing equipment were seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat and fishing equipment were seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The boat was caught som six kilometres west of Koh Yao Yai. Image: Supplied

The boat was caught som six kilometres west of Koh Yao Yai. Image: Supplied

« »

Banluesak Pakdeenark, from the Thai Muang branch of the Department of Fisheries’ Marine Fisheries Suppression and Protection Division, reported that he and five other officers on patrol found the boat some 1.4km west of Koh Ngan, a small island surrounded by shoals just seven kilometres east of Koh Yao Yai.

“The boat, ‘Denprakarn’, had three people on board,” said Mr Banluesak.

The officers seized the boat for fishing in a prohibited area, and seized as evidence the fishing equipment and about 180kg of fish on board.

MGID

The three men were taken to Koh Yao Police Station, where they were charged accordingly, Mr Banluesak reported.

One of the three men on the boat was charged for breaching Section 71 of the Fisheries Act 2015, which incurs a fine of B100,000-B200,000, or a fine of five times the value of the marine animals caught, he said.

The two other men were accused of supporting an offender and were charged with breaching Section 166 of the Fisheries Act, which incurs the same penalties.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?
Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month
COVID-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign
DSI shut down B2bn illegal streaming website
Electricity outage to hit parts of Thalang
Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’
COVID origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends
MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach
Police among 10 in gambling den frame
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9
Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market
Local administration vaccine projects shut down
Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat
Previous Phuket mayors register to contest municipal elections

 

Phuket community
MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only '...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

It’s a marketing piece nothing more nobody can predict what is going to happen in the next 12-18 m...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Is it not crazy, 1 buys a 'freehold' condo ( within the 49%) , neighbor condo apt falls in 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

the WHO official press release has said they even if there is 100% vaccination, social distancing, t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign

the tourists want to come but the covid interventions are too drastic to be economically and logisti...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

there's plenty of co-ordination between the law enforcement agencies when it comes to splitting ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Mr Natha preach for own market/developer club. They instead should work with Government, skipping th...(Read More)

Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’

If Anutin has a bit realistic senses he should not bully the free press, but respect them instead, a...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

On appeal it will shirley be seen to be a 'misunderstanding'. ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

To the 'defence' of Knight Frank I like to express that of course all the corrupt Thai Offic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 