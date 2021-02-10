Banluesak Pakdeenark, from the Thai Muang branch of the Department of Fisheries’ Marine Fisheries Suppression and Protection Division, reported that he and five other officers on patrol found the boat some 1.4km west of Koh Ngan, a small island surrounded by shoals just seven kilometres east of Koh Yao Yai.
“The boat, ‘Denprakarn’, had three people on board,” said Mr Banluesak.
The officers seized the boat for fishing in a prohibited area, and seized as evidence the fishing equipment and about 180kg of fish on board.
The three men were taken to Koh Yao Police Station, where they were charged accordingly, Mr Banluesak reported.
One of the three men on the boat was charged for breaching Section 71 of the Fisheries Act 2015, which incurs a fine of B100,000-B200,000, or a fine of five times the value of the marine animals caught, he said.
The two other men were accused of supporting an offender and were charged with breaching Section 166 of the Fisheries Act, which incurs the same penalties.
