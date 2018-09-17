THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Travelodge to open Phuket hotel next to Central Festival by 2020

PHUKET: UK-based hotel operator Travelodge has announced it will open a 159-room hotel in Phuket, opening in 2020.

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 September 2018, 12:20PM

With the hotel ‘just a few steps away from Central Festival Phuket’, the property will provide guests with convenient access to shopping centres, attractions and entertainment in the area. Image: via Travel Daily Media



The venue will provide rooms featuring “neutral tones, contemporary timber furniture and exclusive spaces to offer extra privacy for guests”, said a report by Travel Daily Media. (See here.)

The hotel, branded as the ‘Travelodge Phuket Town’, will be the third property under the Travelodge brand in Thailand, the report noted.

With the hotel “just a few steps away from Central Festival Phuket”, the property will provide guests with convenient access to shopping centres, attractions and entertainment in the area.

The hotel will also feature an all-day dining restaurant, a gymnasium and a large swimming pool.

Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge, Thailand, noted, “Following the debut of the Travelodge brand in Thailand in mid-2017, Travelodge Phuket Town represents our continued commitment to expanding the brand’s footprint throughout Thailand.

“We are confident that Travelodge Phuket Town will offer guests a ‘value stay’ with the brand’s exceptional hospitality, fuss-free quality and trendy living ethos that is consistently provided across all Travelodge properties.” he said, according to the Travel Daily Media report.

Stephen Burt, the chairman of Travelodge Asia, also commented, “Phuket is one of the most popular and quality beach destinations in Asia and we are very pleased that Travelodge is making a footprint in such a popular destination,” it added.

A report by Travel News Asia carried identical comments. (See here.)

This year alone, Travelodge announced 20 new hotels in the UK, two hotels in Kuala Lumpur and has made its foray into Vietnam, Travel Daily Media noted.

 

 

