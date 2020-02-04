Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case

Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case

WORLD: A South Korean woman who recently visited Thailand was confirmed today (Feb 4) as having the deadly new virus sweeping China, Seoul’s health authorities said.

healthChinesedeath
By AFP

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 02:21PM

A quarantine officer (bottom) monitors a thermal scanner as passengers from an international flight arrive at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, South Korea on Jan 21. Photo: AFP

A quarantine officer (bottom) monitors a thermal scanner as passengers from an international flight arrive at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, South Korea on Jan 21. Photo: AFP

The virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has infected more than 20,000 people, killing 425 and spreading to more than two dozen countries.

The latest confirmed case brought South Korea’s total number of patients to 16.

She is a 42-year-old Korean woman who returned to the country from Thailand on January 19, according to Seoul’s health authorities.

She started showing symptoms six days later, and was diagnosed with the virus today, they added.

But the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was too early to conclude whether the patient contracted the virus while in Thailand, where 19 cases have been confirmed so far.

“We need detailed research through an epidemiological survey,” Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of KCDC, told reporters.

South Korea has so far seen at least four cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus, while a hospitalised Chinese tour guide is believed to have caught the illness while working in Japan.

A South Korean ban came into force today blocking entry to foreigners who have visited China's Hubei province in the previous 14 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australian couple killed in Krabi road crash
Electricity outage to hit areas near Dowroong
Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi
Thailand’s hotel investment volume declines in 2019
Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge
Officials give blanket assurances over impact of virus in Phuket
‘Eye-in-sky’ set for launch
Price control for face masks as virus raises demand to 40-50m pieces
China admits ‘shortcomings’ in virus response as death toll hits 425
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai doctors find an effective coronavirus treatment? Baby's remains found! || February 3
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply
Incense burning falls under air pollution spotlight
Alcohol sales ban for Makha Bucha day
Murdered police officer’s mutilated body found

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360

 