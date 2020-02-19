Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry’s new travel advisory for Japan and Singapore is sparking concern among Thai tourists, many of whom are asking tour operators to refund their tickets.

tourismhealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 09:17AM

Travellers are seen at Suvarnabhumi airport. The Public Health Ministry’s new travel advisory for Japan and Singapore is sparking concern among Thai tourists. Photo: Bangkok Post

Travellers are seen at Suvarnabhumi airport. The Public Health Ministry’s new travel advisory for Japan and Singapore is sparking concern among Thai tourists. Photo: Bangkok Post

The ministry yesterday (Feb 18) advised people to delay travelling to Japan and Singapore while the two countries grapple with deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those who cannot avoid visiting the two countries should take measures to protect themselves and prepare to be screened for the virus on their return in line with standard practices, said Sopon Iamsirithaworn, head of the Disease Control Department’s Communicable Disease Division.

Thai health authorities have extended coronavirus screening to cover visitors from Japan and Singapore after the countries reported local contagion cases.

Last year Thais paid more than 1.3 million visits to Japan, which scored high on their list of top destinations.

Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, said that the virus outbreaks in Japan and Singapore had reached “Stage 3,” of domestic transmission between locals with no record of meeting Chinese people. Thais who had visited the two countries in the past 14 days, and have fever or exhibit other symptoms, must visit a doctor and would receive treatment free of charge, he said.

Since Feb 1, some 31,336 Thais have travelled via Don Mueang airport to Japan and 6,545 Thais to Singapore, the Immigration Bureau reported yesterday.

Travellers yesterday mulled cancelling trips to the two countries after the ministry advised tourists to stay away from high-risk countries.

Charoen Wangananont, vice-president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said a large number of Thais mistakenly believed the ministry had banned travel to Singapore and Japan.

“Actually, it simply urged the public to postpone their trips to at-risk destinations. Over 100 tour operators have received inquiries from people who planned their trips in advance,” he told the Bangkok Post yesterday.

Mr Charoen said even though travellers are cancelling their trips, airlines and tour operators cannot refund their customers because they are still operating normally.

“Since low-cost airlines are not refunding tickets, how can tour agents refund the money? Who will be responsible for damages? You can’t let tour operators shoulder the financial burden,” he said.

A tour operator who asked not to be named said 30% of her customers planning to visit Singapore and Japan have already asked for refunds after the ministry’s announcement.

“There are still Thais who want to visit Vietnam and South Korea. However, [the advisory] is dealing a heavy blow to other tour operators. I have not seen any government measures to help us yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for Thais to postpone trips to Israel “until further notice” after its health ministry imposed a 14-day house quarantine on visitors from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

Organisers of the Thailand Health Expo yesterday decided to reschedule the event from March 4-8 to Sept 2-6.

Meanwhile, a 74-year-old Chinese woman who received a “Thai cocktail” of HIV and flu drugs was discharged from hospital yesterday after making a full recovery from severe COVID-19-related pneumonia.

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the cocktail of drugs was now being administered to three other Chinese people and a Thai patient.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients in Thailand have made a full recovery, while confirmed cases remained unchanged at 35 as of yesterday. Since Jan 3, a total of 817 patients have been placed under investigation for the virus and 82 hospitalised.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Rorri_2 | 19 February 2020 - 09:45:08 

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach
Mall murder suspect arrested
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels
China virus death toll surges past 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vague virus reports explained! 9-day Songkran considered? || February 18
Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety
Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash
All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19
Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus
Phuket airport adds virus checks on arrivals from Cambodia after Westerdam passengers allowed entry to Thailand
Nine-day Songkran under consideration

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 