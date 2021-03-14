BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Travel deals on agenda as jabs start

Travel deals on agenda as jabs start

THAILAND: Thailand is expected to begin signing vaccine passport deals with other countries next month, says the Public Health Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 March 2021, 10:40AM

A view inside Suvarnabhumi airport in March. The number of foreign travellers arriving in Thailand has fallen by half since the virus outbreak. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

A view inside Suvarnabhumi airport in March. The number of foreign travellers arriving in Thailand has fallen by half since the virus outbreak. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Opas Karnkawinpong announced yesterday (Mar 13) that Thailand was planning to enter into bilateral agreements on vaccine passports with low-incidence countries which had begun vaccinating their people against COVID-19.

“The vaccine passport scheme will take shape within three months,” Dr Opas said.

Thailand will receive a further 1.8 million doses from Sinovac - 800,000 this month and the rest in April - followed by six million doses from AstraZeneca in June. There are also 10 million dose deliveries scheduled for July and August, according to Dr Opas.

The doctor predicted that 63 million doses would be given to over 30 million people by the end of the year, with high-risk areas being the first to begin widespread vaccination drives.

He said that 44,409 people in Thailand had been vaccinated so far.

On reports of blood clots being diagnosed among some people who had received the AstraZeneca formula, he said the ministry was investigating the issue but there was no indication that the vaccine was the cause.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced that it will begin arranging early jabs for seven vulnerable groups via its “Mor Phrom” (“The doctor is ready”) Line account today.

Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said people aged 50-59 years and toddlers aged 10 months would be eligible for the vaccine if they suffered from severe chronic respiratory disease, heart and coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity or had had a stroke.

They must also live in six Bangkok districts adjacent to Samut Sakhon province.

The Sinovac vaccine is not recommended as yet for those who are 60 or older.

Meanwhile, former leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had lied when he said AstraZeneca’s vaccine delivery to Thailand would meet the deadlines set.

However, the minister replied he was confident that all 60 million doses would be administered by the end of this year. Five million doses would be given to people in June this year and 10 million more doses each month after that, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A New Icon is Born: Utopia Corporation Creates Phuket’s Most Luxurious Lifestyle and Leisure Destination
Investors seeking more Asia Pacific hotel assets in 2021
EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine
Phuket Opinion: Make it a date
Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens
New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan
AirAsia set to reinstate all 40 domestic routes in Thailand from April
Residents angered by police conduct, warning shot, amid neighbourhood drug arrest
WHO: No reason not to use AstraZeneca
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Let the people decide on the Thailand constitution, court rules || March 12
Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub
American tourist COVID test deemed positive after Phuket visit, returns to US
Four-metre python removed from Karon resort
PM, ministers postpone COVID-19 inoculations
After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

 

Phuket community
Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Good idea Kurt, as old foreign tourists stuck here we have to go there every 60 days anyway. Some co...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

In this article Dr Kusak not talk about vaccinating expats/retirees. Does he know how many are livin...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

@ Galong, we only can be notified by Immigration. No other Thai Government Dept. knows we are living...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Perhaps at Immigration Office Phuket Town should sett up a vaccination center for foreigners as '...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

Hmm, negativity is flourishing here. The pandemic surprised the world. Many developed countries have...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

@agogohome I assume us expats will be treated the same as Thais, meaning we'll register to get t...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

So much for the thais living in a democracy and having freedom of choice. Once again it will be medi...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

@ Sir Burr, to answer that is quite simple. Such need a bit of thinking/analyzing. Don't worry,...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

I'd guarantee foreigners living on the island are going to be left not knowing what is happening...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Great! Let's get the ball rolling. I'm old and work permitted, but I am absolutely fine wai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Lean On Me Live Fest
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 