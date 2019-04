Start From: Friday 3 May 2019, 01:00PM to Friday 3 May 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

QSIP will host the 11th edition of the Annual Trash Fashion Show where students will present their fashion designs all made from recycled materials. There will also be objects and decoration made by students for sale. Come joins us on May, 3rd at 13:00h at QSIP.