THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Transport minister plans B8bn new airports in South

Transport minister plans B8bn new airports in South

BANGKOK: Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has plans to spend about B8 billion building two new airports in the South, in Phatthalung and Satun, as public-private investment ventures.

tourismtransportconstructioneconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 October 2019, 05:47PM

Songkhla Lake is a major attraction in Phatthalung. The province is pushing for construction of an airport to promote tourism. Photo: Karnjana Karnjanatawe / Bangkok Post

Songkhla Lake is a major attraction in Phatthalung. The province is pushing for construction of an airport to promote tourism. Photo: Karnjana Karnjanatawe / Bangkok Post

Mr Saksayam says the purpose is to improve logistics and boost tourism in the South, but according to a Transport Ministry source the move is also politically motivated – his Bhumjaithai Party aims at winning more House seats in the region, which is the Democrat Party’s stronghold.

Mr Saksayam has asked the Department of Airports to order a feasibility study of the project in Phatthalung province. The airport would include a two-kilometre runway on an area of 3,000 rai, deputy department chief Jaroon Meesomboon said.

The year-long study would pave the way for a further look into the investment plan and an environmental impact assessment, which would take another year, Mr Jaroon said.

The ministry was considering the investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) option to reduce the financial burden on the state, Mr Jaroon said.

The other airport project, in Satun province, was proposed late last year and is still being evaluated, he said. The airport would be the same size as the one proposed for Phatthalung.

Their development is being proposed as the Bhumjaithai Party tries to expand its base in the South, after winning some seats in the Democrat-dominated region at the March 24 general election, according to the Transport Ministry source.

The Northeast-based party is looking to strengthen its position in the South ahead future elections, the source said.

The Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties emerged from the general election with 50 MP seats each, making them very close competitors.

Bhumjaithai is already busy in the region. Last weekend, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and other party MPs had meetings with residents in Phatthalung and promised to help them deal with any complaints they have.

The MPs also said they would support 98 development projects costing an estimated B22.4bn already planned for the southern region.

These include promoting tourism in various cities, with the aim to attract an extra visitors each year.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available
Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room
Phuket weather warning re-issued

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org