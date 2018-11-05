THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Transport Minister inaugurates Central footbridge

PHUKET: Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith today (Nov 5) inaugurated the official opening of the 38-metre-long span that is the pedestrian footbridge joining Central Phuket’s Floresta and Festival buildings.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 06:48PM

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Visitors on the Central footbridge today. Photo: PR Dept

Visitors on the Central footbridge today. Photo: PR Dept

Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN), was present for the opening today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN), was present for the opening today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

The 38-metre span was officially opened by no less than Thailand’s Minister for Transport. Photo: PR Dept

The 38-metre span was officially opened by no less than Thailand’s Minister for Transport. Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith noted the good cooperation among the government agencies involved. Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith noted the good cooperation among the government agencies involved. Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspects the Central footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

The high-powered entourage at the official opening of the footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

The high-powered entourage at the official opening of the footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Present in person for the auspicious occasion was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN).

Also present were Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut and Wichit Mayor Athit Chotiwichippipat, as well as Chatree Kowitanupong, CPN Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Rujiras Neerapattama, CPN Senior Director Public Relations and Vilaiporn Pitimanaree, CPN Senior Director Phuket Operations.

Minister Arkom noted the good cooperation by the officials from agencies including the Phuket office of the Department of Highways, the Provincial Electricity Authority of Phuket, the Provincial Waterworks Authority of Phuket and Wichit Municipality in making the 10m wide footbridge, which traverses Wichit Songkram Rd, officially designated as Route 4020, a reality.

KRSR

“The footbridge aims to provide a safe, convenient service for customers and communities by building the overpass which is constructed with a strong steel structure guaranteed by Department of Highway standard,” noted a press release marking the occasion today.

The official opening of the footbridge today follows repairs carried out after strong winds broke many of the large panes of glass along the gantry in a storm in September.

At the height of the storm, wind speeds in and around Phuket Town exceeded 46km/h and more than 54mm of rainfall was recorded in one three-hour period. (See story here.)

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket Isoc leads inspection over hotel closing public paths at Racha Yai
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Kamala to be hit by water-supply outage
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Major blackout to hit Cherng Talay, Kamala
New lane opens to relieve traffic at Chalong Circle
Centara adds fourth property in Krabi
Low water levels at Phuket reservoir spur concerns for drastic water-saving measures
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Scheduled power outages to hit main areas in Patong
Phuket historical sites stall B200mn flyovers for another year
Meliá Phuket Karon to open in 2021

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation

 