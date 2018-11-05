Transport Minister inaugurates Central footbridge

PHUKET: Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith today (Nov 5) inaugurated the official opening of the 38-metre-long span that is the pedestrian footbridge joining Central Phuket’s Floresta and Festival buildings.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 06:48PM

The high-powered entourage at the official opening of the footbridge today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

The 38-metre span was officially opened by no less than Thailand’s Minister for Transport. Photo: PR Dept

Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN), was present for the opening today (Nov 5). Photo: PR Dept

Present in person for the auspicious occasion was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN).

Also present were Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut and Wichit Mayor Athit Chotiwichippipat, as well as Chatree Kowitanupong, CPN Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Rujiras Neerapattama, CPN Senior Director Public Relations and Vilaiporn Pitimanaree, CPN Senior Director Phuket Operations.

Minister Arkom noted the good cooperation by the officials from agencies including the Phuket office of the Department of Highways, the Provincial Electricity Authority of Phuket, the Provincial Waterworks Authority of Phuket and Wichit Municipality in making the 10m wide footbridge, which traverses Wichit Songkram Rd, officially designated as Route 4020, a reality.

“The footbridge aims to provide a safe, convenient service for customers and communities by building the overpass which is constructed with a strong steel structure guaranteed by Department of Highway standard,” noted a press release marking the occasion today.

The official opening of the footbridge today follows repairs carried out after strong winds broke many of the large panes of glass along the gantry in a storm in September.

At the height of the storm, wind speeds in and around Phuket Town exceeded 46km/h and more than 54mm of rainfall was recorded in one three-hour period. (See story here.)