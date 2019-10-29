Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trang woman busted using Piglet as meth mule

Trang woman busted using Piglet as meth mule

PHUKET: A 30-year-old woman from Trang has been arrested after she was caught with 600 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills hidden in a Piglet cuddly toy she carried into Phuket on a public bus.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 06:37PM

The 600 meth pills were found hidden inside the Piglet cuddly toy. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The 600 meth pills were found hidden inside the Piglet cuddly toy. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the Piglet cuddly toy and meth pills at Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the Piglet cuddly toy and meth pills at Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the illegal homemade rifle at her staff accommodation unit in Moo 3 Srisoonthorn. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the illegal homemade rifle at her staff accommodation unit in Moo 3 Srisoonthorn. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Apichet ‘Joe’ Pokpuang, 18, was arrested after he was found with two .38-calibre bullets at the staff accommodation building. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Apichet ‘Joe’ Pokpuang, 18, was arrested after he was found with two .38-calibre bullets at the staff accommodation building. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Somsak ‘San’ Suwannarat, 27, was arrested after he was found with 1.25 litres of kratom juice. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Somsak ‘San’ Suwannarat, 27, was arrested after he was found with 1.25 litres of kratom juice. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Phuket Provincial Police reported today (Oct 29) that the arrest of the woman, named as Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, led to the arrests of two other suspects and the seizure of a homemade rifle and two bullets.

Officers had received a tip-off that Sirilak would be bringing drugs into Phuket by bus from Trang, explained the police report.

Acting on the information, officers placed Sirilak under arrest at the Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town, at 7pm yesterday (Oct 28) as she disembarked from her bus.

Officers opened her Piglet cuddly toy to find 600 meth pills hidden inside.

A subsequent search of her staff accommodation unit in Moo 3 Srisoonthorn saw officers seize a home made rifle she kept in her apartment.

Police also seized a Honda Wave 110 motorbike, valued at about B30,000.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Sirilak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm.

At the same staff accommodation building, police arrested other two suspects.

Apichet “Joe” Pokpuang, 18, was arrested after he was found with two .38-calibre bullets, for which he was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, noted the police report.

Also arrested was Somsak “San” Suwannarat, 27, after he was found with 1.25 litres of kratom juice, for which he was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

Both Apichet and Somsak were taken to Thalang Police Station for prosecution and further questioning, said the report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tiger Temple to take in strays! Kamala's new theme park? Body in fridge! || October 29
Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay
Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach
AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights
120 FFP members quit, including failed polls candidates
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai
ONWR Chief orders fast action to avoid Phuket water shortages
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration talks loophole? Airport 2, in Phang Nga! Trafficking, beating boys! || October 28
Phuket readies for Loy Krathong
Vietnam Airlines daily direct flights from Ho Chi Minh land in Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

 

Phuket community
Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

"What infrastructure??Do i miss something?" Yes,you do! Probably not that kind of perfecti...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

" I still cannot discover the essential..."That doesn't surprises me ,as you seem like...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

So...Capt Jarat doesn't know what happened, but has already charged the lady for the accident. ...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

The future is long, now is short is my plea to concerned Thais who should resist this notion - if th...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

The Van hit the car of Ms Helen, not the other way around. And, were Van passengers wearing a seat b...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

Is itn't: coming from left has first way? Police interviews still have to take place, but alread...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

@Capt B: just common sense tell normal people that it is wrong to kill this fishes and let them rott...(Read More)

ONWR Chief orders fast action to avoid Phuket water shortages

'The sky is the limit on Phuket when it comes to make money out of retirees and tourists. Howev...(Read More)

ONWR Chief orders fast action to avoid Phuket water shortages

Lets hope Phuket Officials have spare time to follow these order as busy they are with merit doing a...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Not just fisherman that don't deserve Thailand.. Can we start a Go Funder and buy it from them? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET