Trang woman busted using Piglet as meth mule

PHUKET: A 30-year-old woman from Trang has been arrested after she was caught with 600 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills hidden in a Piglet cuddly toy she carried into Phuket on a public bus.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 06:37PM

Somsak ‘San’ Suwannarat, 27, was arrested after he was found with 1.25 litres of kratom juice. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Apichet ‘Joe’ Pokpuang, 18, was arrested after he was found with two .38-calibre bullets at the staff accommodation building. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the illegal homemade rifle at her staff accommodation unit in Moo 3 Srisoonthorn. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, 30, with the Piglet cuddly toy and meth pills at Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The 600 meth pills were found hidden inside the Piglet cuddly toy. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket Provincial Police reported today (Oct 29) that the arrest of the woman, named as Sirilak ‘An’ Wetsri, led to the arrests of two other suspects and the seizure of a homemade rifle and two bullets.

Officers had received a tip-off that Sirilak would be bringing drugs into Phuket by bus from Trang, explained the police report.

Acting on the information, officers placed Sirilak under arrest at the Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town, at 7pm yesterday (Oct 28) as she disembarked from her bus.

Officers opened her Piglet cuddly toy to find 600 meth pills hidden inside.

A subsequent search of her staff accommodation unit in Moo 3 Srisoonthorn saw officers seize a home made rifle she kept in her apartment.

Police also seized a Honda Wave 110 motorbike, valued at about B30,000.

Sirilak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm.

At the same staff accommodation building, police arrested other two suspects.

Apichet “Joe” Pokpuang, 18, was arrested after he was found with two .38-calibre bullets, for which he was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, noted the police report.

Also arrested was Somsak “San” Suwannarat, 27, after he was found with 1.25 litres of kratom juice, for which he was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

Both Apichet and Somsak were taken to Thalang Police Station for prosecution and further questioning, said the report.