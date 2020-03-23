Trang woman, 24, confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Phuket

TRANG: A 24-year-old woman who has returned to Trang province from working in Phuket’s entertainment industry has been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. She is the first person in Trang to have been confirmed as infected with the virus.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 23 March 2020, 12:31PM

Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Trang PR Dept

Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha, as head of the Trang Communicable Disease Committee, broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22), reports Post Today. (See story here.) Officials are now investigating where the woman worked and lived in Phuket in the hope of tracking down any persons who came into close contact with the woman, Vice Governor Khajonsak said. In total, 24 people in Trang have been monitored for possible infection with the disease, including four foreigners living in the province, he said. Vice Governor Khajonsak ordered local officials to check all persons in Trang for possible infection. “They must report when any such risk people are found and have them placed under 14-day quarantine. If officials find any people with abnormal health conditions, especially fever, they must have these people taken to hospital,” he said.