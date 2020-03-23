THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trang woman, 24, confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Phuket

Trang woman, 24, confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Phuket

TRANG: A 24-year-old woman who has returned to Trang province from working in Phuket’s entertainment industry has been confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. She is the first person in Trang to have been confirmed as infected with the virus.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 23 March 2020, 12:31PM

Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Trang PR Dept

Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Trang PR Dept

Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha, as head of the Trang Communicable Disease Committee, broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22), reports Post Today. (See story here.)

Officials are now investigating where the woman worked and lived in Phuket in the hope of tracking down any persons who came into close contact with the woman, Vice Governor Khajonsak said.

In total, 24 people in Trang have been monitored for possible infection with the disease, including four foreigners living in the province, he said.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

Vice Governor Khajonsak ordered local officials to check all persons in Trang for possible infection.

“They must report when any such risk people are found and have them placed under 14-day quarantine. If officials find any people with abnormal health conditions, especially fever, they must have these people taken to hospital,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued
Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country
Almost half polled want virus lockdown
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: report
Traders despair as lockdown transforms bustling market into ghost town
Global coronavirus toll soars despite lockdowns as doctors overwhelmed
COVID-19 claims first Thai abroad
Thousands flee city for provinces in buses
Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian
Social security fund launches help for COVID-19 unemployed, hard-hit employers
Australian consulate in Phuket still open, as mass cruise passenger transfer conducted at sea
Phuket DJ confirmed with COVID-19 calls for people to self-quarantine
China’s virus strategy: a model for the world?
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600
Italy’s daily virus deaths climb to nearly 800

 

Phuket community
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus

Over the last 2 weeks The NRL teams have already been in quarantine, for their protection from the v...(Read More)

Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

Stating the area where these tourists were staying would be useful??...(Read More)

Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

@ Nasa. You want every person on Phuket to get tested ? Start with yourself first and repeat the tes...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Rorri2 aka gfy,if you had read all comments you would know that one of the poster below was on 21.03...(Read More)

Government asks people to stay home

China's way of lock down was/is working. The population understood it and did stay home. Thailan...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Pascale, akaJor12, I think people are simply pointing out Fantasea was not closed at the same time a...(Read More)

Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

So how many normal Thais are tested ? And how many of Myanmar people in this camp around Phuket are...(Read More)

Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay

So the fire department is blaming spontaneous combustion for the fire. More likely it was a cigarett...(Read More)

Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

Funny how DJ Romain is all over the news talking about his Covid-19 infection but yet he does not se...(Read More)

Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Billions of dollars are lost now with those lock downs worldwide.Only to save some already half dea...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sea Bees
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha

 