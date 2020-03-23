Trang Vice Governor Khajonsak Chareonsopha, as head of the Trang Communicable Disease Committee, broke the news at a press conference in Trang yesterday (Mar 22), reports Post Today. (See story here.)
Officials are now investigating where the woman worked and lived in Phuket in the hope of tracking down any persons who came into close contact with the woman, Vice Governor Khajonsak said.
In total, 24 people in Trang have been monitored for possible infection with the disease, including four foreigners living in the province, he said.
Vice Governor Khajonsak ordered local officials to check all persons in Trang for possible infection.
“They must report when any such risk people are found and have them placed under 14-day quarantine. If officials find any people with abnormal health conditions, especially fever, they must have these people taken to hospital,” he said.
Be the first to comment.