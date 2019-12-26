THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

TRANG: The mayor of Trang municipality is missing after his car plunged into a roadside canal last night (Dec 25). His driver drowned.

accidentsdisastersdeathpoliticsSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 December 2019, 04:08PM

The Mitsubishi Pajero of Trang mayor Apichit Winothai is towed from Pakpron canal last night (Dec 25) after it plunged into the waterway. Photo by Methee Muangkaew.

The Mitsubishi Pajero of Trang mayor Apichit Winothai is towed from Pakpron canal last night (Dec 25) after it plunged into the waterway. Photo by Methee Muangkaew.

Divers and local fishermen resumed the search of Pakpron canal today for Apichit Winothai, mayor of Nakhon Trang Municipality, after the strong current and cold water forced them to stop last night.

The mayor's Mitsubishi Pajero ran off the road into the canal about 7.15pm on Wednesday near Ban Pak Pron pier in Hat Samran district after he and his driver left Thetsaban 1 Sangkhawit School, where he opened a scout camp.

When the SUV was pulled from the water three hours later, the chauffer, Sutthimeth Panysitthikorn, 22, was found dead behind the wheel.

The front windshield was missing, giving hope the mayor might have escaped from the car and was still alive.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

District chief Narong Nuniem said the strong tide and conditions were posing problems for the searchers. "I hoped after seeing the windshield was broken that he may have swum to the canal bank," he said.

The pier is close to the mouth of the canal, which empties into the Andaman Sea.

Witness Khamnueng Chanfak said the car was travelling fast. He saw it go into the canal and immediately shouted for people to help.

The vehicle was towed to Hat Samran police station, where it would be examined to see what might have caused the accident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube
Thailand landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24

 

Phuket community
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons? Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time...(Read More)

Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings

False accusation. No one wants to undermine the constitutional Monarchy. In fact that the Prime Min...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K. Didn't know one needs a bachelor or higher degree to become a police officer.Inspector K.wou...(Read More)

SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket

Nice to notice that the Phuket water crisis/disaster is over. Or ignored?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Aroon and MaAnn, have been mayors for as long as I can remember. I thought there was a two term only...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"My grandmother was laughing about it." Wow,that would make her one of the oldest living p...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Fas. and K., it would be better to read the article and to slow down with the Christmas punch a bit....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Well Fascinated, Now you see how thai Officials can make up stories just to keep their desk clean...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

This Mayor, mama mia! The idea that signing a paper is restoring tourist confidence. My grandmother ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show

 