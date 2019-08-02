Trang Airport to get handling capacity boost

TRANG: Trang Airport is being expanded to increase its handling capacity as more tourists are visiting the coastal Andaman province, according to Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 4 August 2019, 11:00AM

Department of Airports deputy chief Witthawat Pakdisantikul said the airport expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: Dept of Airports

The minister was speaking during a visit last Saturday (July 27) during which he was briefed on the expansion plan.

The project involves expanding the runway to the west of the airport and building a new passenger terminal as well as a new tarmac.

Department of Airports deputy chief Witthawat Pakdisantikul said the airport expansion is expected to be completed and ready for use by 2022.

The project is being financed by the combined budgets of the next two fiscal years, according to the department.

“Trang offers visitors beautiful beaches and the sea, and it is one of the prime tourist destinations on the Andaman coast, with plenty of potential,” Mr Witthawat said.

When completed, the new passenger terminal will be able to welcome up to 1,200 passengers per hour or 3.4 million per year, up from 800,000 passengers per year at present.

The deputy department chief of economic affairs said the new longer runway will accommodate larger aircraft, which could attract international airlines to the province.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning is coordinating with a panel of experts to assess the environmental impact of the airport expansion project.

