Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

PHUKET: A fully-loaded semi-trailer overturned on Thepkrasattri Rd earlier today (Dec 14) blocking the southbound lane of Phuket's major highway south of Wat Muang Mai.

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 14 December 2019, 11:47AM

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck was carrying 36 tons of particle boards Surat Thani province to Phuket Deep Sea Port. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Wuttichai Kaewthong of Thalang Police was informed of the accident at about 4.30 am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Songkhla-registered truck on its side blocking the southbound lane of Thepkrasattri Rd. with it's semi-trailer loaded with 36 tons of particle boards.

As the road was completely impassible for hours, all the traffic was redirected to Route 4027 (Muang Mai – Tha Rua), which is now being upgraded to become an alternative to Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang for the time of Phuket light rail construction.

Truck driver Thanaphon Somnuan escaped serious injuries and was taken directly to Thalang Police to be tested for alcohol. Mr Thanaphon tested negative.

Police are yet to reveal Mr Thanaphon's explanation of how the accident happened. Meanwhile one witness told police that right before the accident she heard a sound of an exploding tire. According to the woman, after hearing the burst she rushed out of her house and saw the overturned trailer on the road.

