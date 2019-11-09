THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon

Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon

PHUKET: Phuket City Traffic Police are urging motorists to avoid certain roads and areas that will be affected by this weekend’s Phukethon event, with a half-marathon and a full marathon to be completed along major roads on Sunday (Nov 10).

transporthealthSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 November 2019, 04:20PM

The route for the full marathon early tomorrow morning (Nov 10). Image: via Phuket Traffic Police

The route for the full marathon early tomorrow morning (Nov 10). Image: via Phuket Traffic Police

The route for the half-marathon early tomorrow morning (Nov 10). Image: via Phuket Traffic Police
Image: via Phuket Traffic Police
Image: via Phuket Traffic Police
The roads for the full and half-marathons. Image: via Phuket Traffic Police
Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai urged motorists to exercise caution when passing the runners. Photo: Phuket Traffic Police
Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai urged motorists to exercise caution when passing the runners. Photo: Phuket Traffic Police

The two-day event began at 4pm today, with runners taking part in short-course events around Nai Harn Lake.

Early tomorrow morning (Nov 10) will see many roads in Phuket Town closed off, explained Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai.

The road from Saphan Hin Park to the Phra Maha Chanok Bridge four-way intersection, as well as Soi Sakdidet 7, Dibuk Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang Rd, Yaowarat Rd, Soi Romanee, Phang Nga Rd, Montri Rd, Suthat Rd, Bangkok Rd and Phuket Rd in Phuket Town will be closed off from 1am to 11am.

“This route will be used for the 10-kilometre runners and as a partial route for 21.1km runners,” Col Pongpop said.

“One lane of Sakdidet Rd will be closed from 1am to 11am between Phuket Town and Ao Makham for the 21.1km mini-marathon,” he added.

For the full marathon, runners will also start at Saphan Hin Park and run along through Sakdidet Soi 7 to the Dowroong Intersection and along Chao Fa East Rd, straight towards Chalong Circle, along Wiset Rd in Rawai, along Rawai Beach up to Phromthep Cape.

“They will turn back using the same route,” Col Pongpop noted.

“Only one side of the main roads, the northbound lanes of Chao Fa East Rd and Wiset Rd will be blocked off for safety,” he said.

“For the Rawai and Chalong area, this will be in effect from 1am to 8am,” he added.

Runners in the full marathon will return along the same route through Phuket Town’s roads above, confirmed Col Pongpop.

“Please avoid using the routes and plan alternative routes before traveling,” said Col Pongpop.

