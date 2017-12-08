PHUKET: The Phuket City Traffic Police yesterday (Dec 7) announced for motorists to avoid certain roads and areas which will be closed off during this weekend’s Phukethon event whose first, short distance races will begin tomorrow (Dec 9) and long distance marathons on Sunday, Dec 10.

Friday 8 December 2017, 01:29PM

Lt Col Teerawat Laemsuwan said, “We have the following road closures for Dec 10’s full marathon and mini-marathons.”

Firstly, the road from Saphan Hin Park until the Phra Maha Chanok Bridge four-way intersection, Soi Sakdidejana 7, Dibuk Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang Rd, Yaowarat Rd, Soi Romanee, Phang Nga Rd, Montri Rd, Suthat Rd, Bangkok Rd and Phuket Rd in Phuket Town will be blocked on Dec 10 from 1am to 11am,” confirmed Col Teerawat.

This route will be used for the 10-kilometre runners and as a partial route for 21.1km runners.

“Additionally, Sakdidet Rd until Ao Makham in Wichit will also be blocked for the 21.1km mini-marathon. One lane of Sakdidet Rd will be closed.

“This will be in effect on Dec 10 from 1am to 11am,” he said.

For the full marathon, runners will start at the same point (Saphan Hin Park) and go through Sakdidejana Soi 7 to the Dowrung Intersection and along Chao Fa East Rd, straight towards Chalong Circle, along Wiset Rd in Rawai, along Rawai Beach until Phromthep Cape.

“They will turn back using the same route. Only one side of the main roads, the northbound lanes of Chao Fa East Rd and Wiset Rd will be blocked off,” he said.

“For the Rawai and Chalong area, this will be effective from 1am to 8am,” he said.

The full marathoners will return and go back the same route through Phuket Town’s roads above, confirmed Col Teerawat.

“The shorter distance races on Dec 9 will take place within the Saphan Hin area and Nai Harn beach.

“Please avoid using the routes and plan alternative routes before traveling,” said Lt Col Teerawat.