Traffic patience urged as schools reopen

PHUKET: Traffic was heavy in Phuket Town this morning (May 17) as parents dropped their children off for their first day of the new school term.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 May 2022, 03:03PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Motorists were urged to exercise patience as areas in front of schools were heavily congested, especially as many parents dropped off their children before continuing their journey to work.

Adding to the heavy traffic in Phuket Town was the fact that several large schools are in close proximity to each other, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

All schools reopening are following the prescribed COVID-prevention measures, the PR Phuket report said.

“Everyone is cooperating by wearing masks… Every school has a teacher waiting to greet students at the gate before they enter the school buildings,” it added.

“Temperatures will be checked and emphasis will be placed on public health measures to build confidence in safety,” the report said.