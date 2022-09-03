Traffic fines to increase from Monday

BANGKOK: Fines for traffic offences will increase, with penalties for speeding or failing to stop at pedestrian crossings rising four-fold to B4,000, when the amended Land Traffic Act comes into force on Monday (Sept 5).

transportpolice

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 September 2022, 10:03AM

People cross a pedestrian crossing at the Asoke intersection in Bangkok while a motorcyclist encroaches on the space, which is a violation of traffic rules. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post file

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, the deputy national police chief and director of the traffic management centre, on Friday outlined the new penalties, reports the Bangkok Post. Motorists convicted of drink driving will face a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of B5,000 to B20,000. If they repeat the same offence within two years, they will face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of B50,000 to B100,000.

Fines for traffic law offenders will be increased from B1,000 to B4,000 for driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit, jumping red lights at intersections and failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing.

Fines for those who drive backwards, fail to wear crash helmets and safety belts will be increased from B500 to B2,000.

Drivers convicted of driving without regard for the safety of others’ lives will face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of between B5,000 and B20,000, compared with up to three months’ jail and/or a fine of B2,000 to B10,000 at present. The amended traffic law also imposes heavy penalties for street racers, organisers of street races and operators of shops that modify motorcycles for street racing.