Toyota Gazoo Racing returns to Phuket

MOTORSPORTS: Phuket is gearing up to welcome the return of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport event after organisers confirmed the popular motorsports race will take place next weekend (Aug 5-6) at Saphan Hin Park.

Motosport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 July 2023 02:21 PM

The announcement was made at an official press conference on Monday (July 24) at the front porch conference room of Phuket Provinicial Hall, overseen by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Joining Governor Narong was Thanapon Kaewbamrung, Manager of Toyota Pearl Company Co Ltd and selected members of private and public sector entities supporting the event.

The Phuket event is one of five taking place nationally, with others at the Bangsaen Street Circuit in Chonburi (June 30 - July 2), the Chang International Circuit Stadium in Buriram (Sept 1- 3), the Chiang Mai 700 Year Stadium in Chiang Mai (Nov 17 – 19), before returning to Buriram for the final race on Dec 21 – 23. All five races will be broadcast via live streaming at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Thailand Facebook page.

The event is a flat car style race, meaning that vehicles do not travel at maximum speed throughout. Male and female drivers will be competing in four separate categories, namely:

– The Yaris hatchback ECO car, a new improved version of the popular model with a gasoline engine 1,200 cc dual VVT-i, which is ideal for entry-level racers. The winner of this category, will then qualify to test pilot a Yaris E-fuel car as part of a carbon neutral initiative in the popular TV show ‘Dream Racer Season 2’.

– The Hilux REVO car powered by a GD Super Power 2,400 cc common rail diesel engine which delivers the performance of a tough pick-up truck, emphasising strength, durability and suspension that grips the road precisely. This class is ideal for diesel racers who like a more fierce and robust race.

– The Corolla ALTIS GR Sport Car, a signature model of quality, durability and unsurpassed reliability powered by a dual VVT-i 1,800 cc gasoline engine and a streamline structure that provides perfect balance for engine performance, suspension, steering and braking systems.

– The Yaris ATIV which is designed for female racers and which replaces the VIOS One model used in previous years. Powered by a 1,200 cc Dual VVT-i petrol engine, it is ideal for racers who crave speed.

Running concurrently with the two-day race is the Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Academy Campus Tour which provides opportunity for youngsters interested in motorsports to learn more about the sport through a series of talks and meet-and-greet sessions with experts and former race winners.

Additionally there will be a series of stalls offering special promotions from car dealers, as well as food and beverage outlets, a Cosplay contest and live musical entertainment from acts including Summer Blue, Daisy and The Rizz Unison.

Furthermore, the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023 e-Motorsports Championship is a competition to discover the top player on the famous Play Station racing game Gran Turismo 7. The winner of this competition will get the chance to represent Thailand in future international gaming tournaments, organisers confirmed.

Mr Thanapon explained at Monday’s press conference that Toyota has been committed to developing motorsports in Thailand since 1986 and the national Gazoo Racing tour is further evidence of how the company strives to provide engaging platforms for the ongoing development of young drivers in the country who can advance to successful careers in the sport.

He added that Toyota has become established as the leader in this particular style of motorsports and that it tests its cars under the extreme race conditions to take aspects of the vehicle into the consumer market under a project called “from the racetrack to the road”.

Mr Thanapon also extended thanks to the sponsors who support the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2023, including the Sports Association of Thailand and the Automobile Association of Thailand. Further supporting sponsors include Yokohama, Modellista International, TCD Asia, Singha Corporation and Lenso Wheels.

More information on the event can be accessed via the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport and Toyota Motor Thailand Facebook pages.